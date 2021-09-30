More than 100 prisoners killed in prison riots in Ecuador

More than 100 prisoners have died in the latest conflict at one of Ecuador’s prisons, the president said late Wednesday, as he declared a state of emergency that would give control of facilities to military personnel and prisoners in strict lockdown. Will put

President Guillermo Lasso said the riots began Tuesday morning at two maximum security pavilions in the coastal peninsula, an overcrowded prison on the outskirts of Guayaquil, and killed 116 people and injured nearly 80, all inmates.

He said the situation in the prison, a sprawling facility with around 10,000 inmates, was not completely under control as of Wednesday evening.

“We are working to avoid further deaths,” said Mr Lasso, who called the episode “tragic”. He said the emergency steps would prevent prisoners from gathering and socializing, and their correspondence would be subject to review.