More than 100 prisoners killed in prison riots in Ecuador
More than 100 prisoners have died in the latest conflict at one of Ecuador’s prisons, the president said late Wednesday, as he declared a state of emergency that would give control of facilities to military personnel and prisoners in strict lockdown. Will put
President Guillermo Lasso said the riots began Tuesday morning at two maximum security pavilions in the coastal peninsula, an overcrowded prison on the outskirts of Guayaquil, and killed 116 people and injured nearly 80, all inmates.
He said the situation in the prison, a sprawling facility with around 10,000 inmates, was not completely under control as of Wednesday evening.
“We are working to avoid further deaths,” said Mr Lasso, who called the episode “tragic”. He said the emergency steps would prevent prisoners from gathering and socializing, and their correspondence would be subject to review.
It has been a fatal year in Ecuadorian prisons. Overall, gang wars behind bars have killed more than 200 people in 2021 – a number that has risen sharply in recent years. For example, in 2018 there were only 15 such deaths.
Criminal gangs with links to international drug cartels are increasingly vying for control of prisons where their most dangerous members and leaders are confined – part of a larger struggle for control of the country’s lucrative drug trade.
Coca leaves are not grown much in Ecuador, but its neighbors, Colombia and Peru, are the world’s two largest producers. Colombian cocaine smugglers and guerrillas have long used Ecuadorian territory for operations, and in recent years have begun to divert a growing share of exports to neighboring countries.
Before this week’s clash, the deadliest clash between the gangs occurred in February, when a coordinated rebellion broke out in three of the country’s most violent prisons, killing some 80 inmates. Gruesome footage and photographs surfaced on social media, showing mutilated torso and rivals holding the heads of their enemies.
The prison system is now in deep trouble, many say, a result of less money and an overabundance of prisoners waiting for punishment. Increasingly, the guards are seen as irrelevant as gangs battle for control.
At a Wednesday news conference, Fausto Cobo, formerly in charge of the penitentiary system and now head of the Intelligence Bureau, said the condition of Ecuador’s prisons was more than an issue of atonement.
“It is a threat against the state,” he said, “by a power equal to or greater than that of the state.”
