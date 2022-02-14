World

More than 100 stuck on Amtrak train in New York City for hours due to power loss

15 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
More than 100 stuck on Amtrak train in New York City for hours due to power loss
Written by admin
More than 100 stuck on Amtrak train in New York City for hours due to power loss

More than 100 stuck on Amtrak train in New York City for hours due to power loss

HUNTERS POINT, Queens (WABC) — An Amtrak Acela train that was stopped in Queens for hours on Monday has finally safely arrived at Moynihan Train Hall.

Train 2151 traveling from Boston to Washington, D.C., had been stopped in Hunters Point since 8:37 a.m. due to a power loss on the train.

Fortunately, there were no reports of any injuries to the 106 passengers or crew members onboard.

Amtrak said that water and snacks were available and provided to help keep people comfortable during the wait.

“A rescue engine is on-site and should be moving the train into Moynihan Train Hall shortly,” Amtrak said in a statement on Monday afternoon.

According to Amtrak and a customer onboard, the power was on and off throughout the day, but there were ambient temperatures on board.

ALSO READ | Crossing guard removed after reportedly using anti-Semitic slurs

———-
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube

Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.


#stuck #Amtrak #train #York #City #hours #due #power #loss

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  NJ Cuts Quarantine Time for COVID-Positive Students – Gadget Clock

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment