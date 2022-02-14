More than 100 stuck on Amtrak train in New York City for hours due to power loss



HUNTERS POINT, Queens (WABC) — An Amtrak Acela train that was stopped in Queens for hours on Monday has finally safely arrived at Moynihan Train Hall.

Train 2151 traveling from Boston to Washington, D.C., had been stopped in Hunters Point since 8:37 a.m. due to a power loss on the train.

Fortunately, there were no reports of any injuries to the 106 passengers or crew members onboard.

Amtrak said that water and snacks were available and provided to help keep people comfortable during the wait.

“A rescue engine is on-site and should be moving the train into Moynihan Train Hall shortly,” Amtrak said in a statement on Monday afternoon.

According to Amtrak and a customer onboard, the power was on and off throughout the day, but there were ambient temperatures on board.

ALSO READ | Crossing guard removed after reportedly using anti-Semitic slurs

———-

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube