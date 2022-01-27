More than 2.5 lakh cases of corona on Thursday

Till 10.30 pm on Thursday night, 2,50,545 cases of corona virus infection were reported in 34 states and union territories in the country, while 619 people died due to infection. These figures were released by the health departments of the states and union territories. These figures do not include figures for Tripura and Lakshadweep.

Kerala recorded the highest number of corona virus infection cases in the country. According to the Kerala Health Department, 51,739 cases were reported in the state and 153 people died. Apart from Kerala, 38,083 in Karnataka, 28,515 in Tamil Nadu, 25,425 in Maharashtra, 13,374 in Andhra Pradesh, 12,911 in Gujarat, 9,532 in Madhya Pradesh, 9,227 in Rajasthan, 8,860 in Uttar Pradesh, 5,901 in Odisha, 5,770 in Haryana, 4,959 in Jammu and Kashmir , 4,645 in Chhattisgarh, 4,291 in Delhi, 4,093 in Punjab, 3,944 in Telangana, 3,677 in Assam, 3,608 in West Bengal, 2,439 in Uttarakhand, 1,820 in Himachal Pradesh, 1,534 in Mizoram, 1,308 in Ladakh, 1,034 in Bihar, 1,009 in Jharkhand There were 955 cases in Goa, 940 in Puducherry and seven in Daman Diu.

The number of cases of Omicron increased by seven and a half times

The government said on Thursday that the genome sequencing of corona samples in January found about 9,672 Omicron polymorphisms, which is 75 percent of the total samples sequenced. This figure represents an increase from 1,292 as of December 2021. The number of Omicron polymorphs increased by seven and a half times in January compared to December.

SK Singh, Director, National Center for Disease Control (NCDC), said in a press conference that sub-lineages of Omicron-Ba.1 and Ba.2 were found in the sequenced samples, while Ba.3 was not found. Singh said that earlier we were getting BA.1 samples, which were mostly found in travelers (who have traveled abroad) but now we are seeing BA.2 being found more in the community.

He said that Omicron’s samples showed an increase in the number of samples in January compared to December. Singh said that in genome sequencing, Omicron samples showed a huge increase between December and January. In December, in genome sequencing, Omicron had just 1,292 samples, while there were 17,272 samples from the delta polymorph and AY sub-lineage. In January, 9,672 samples were found from Omicron, which is 75 percent of the total sequenced samples, while the AY sub-lineage was found in 3,201 samples and Delta was found in 1,578.

Singh said that the delta polymorph was found more in Odisha, West Bengal and Maharashtra. He said that it is not that everywhere we are finding cases of Omicron, we are also finding cases of Delta Polymorphs which shows that the effect of Delta Polymorphs is not completely gone. We can also find delta as a factor in terms of disease severity and hospitalization. It is therefore imperative that we do not unilaterally assume hospitalized patients to be from Omicron, which would cause them to be mild.