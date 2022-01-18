More than 2.80 lakh cases of corona came on Tuesday

Until 10.30 pm on Tuesday night time, 2,80,522 cases of corona virus an infection have been reported in 34 states and union territories within the nation, whereas 339 individuals died as a consequence of an infection. These figures have been launched by the well being departments of the states and union territories. These figures don’t embody the figures for Jharkhand and Lakshadweep.

Karnataka recorded the very best quantity of corona virus an infection cases within the nation. In line with the Karnataka Well being Division, 41,457 cases have been reported within the state and 20 individuals died. Other than Karnataka, Maharashtra has 39,207, Kerala 28,481, Tamil Nadu 23,888, Gujarat 17,119, Uttar Pradesh 14,803, Delhi 11,684, Odisha 11,086, West Bengal 10,430, Rajasthan 9,711, Haryana 8,388, Assam 8,072, Central 7,154 in Andhra Pradesh, 6,996 in Andhra Pradesh, 6,641 in Punjab, 5,614 in Chhattisgarh, 4,651 in Jammu and Kashmir, 4,651 in Bihar, 4,551 in Uttarakhand, 4,482 in Himachal Pradesh, 3,084 in Telangana, 2,983, Goa 2,522, Puducherry 2,093, Tripura 1,385 , 1,281 in Mizoram, 1,275 in Chandigarh, 404 in Arunachal Pradesh, 380 in Manipur, 374 in Sikkim, 275 in Meghalaya, 152 in Ladakh, 89 in Nagaland, 49 in Andaman and Nicobar and 36 in Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman Diu.