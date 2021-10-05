More than 200,000 minors abused by clergy in France since 1950, report estimates

PARIS – Clergy members in the Roman Catholic Church in France have sexually abused more than 200,000 minors over the past seven decades, according to an estimate published Tuesday by an independent commission that concluded the problem was more widespread and systemic than ever before.

The much-anticipated 2,500-page report by the Independent Commission on Sexual Abuse in the Church detailed how church hierarchy had repeatedly silenced victims and failed to report or discipline the clergy members involved.

“The church failed to see or hear, failed to pick up on weak signals, failed to take drastic measures,” commission president Jean-Marc Sauvé told a news conference in Paris on Tuesday. For years, the church showed “deep, total and even brutal indifference to the victims,” ​​he said.

Church sexual abuse has increased in France after a series of high-profile scandals. The commission of inquiry was set up in 2018 at the request of the Catholic Church in France in response to growing criticism of its handling of such scams.