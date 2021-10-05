More than 200,000 minors abused by clergy in France since 1950, report estimates
PARIS – Clergy members in the Roman Catholic Church in France have sexually abused more than 200,000 minors over the past seven decades, according to an estimate published Tuesday by an independent commission that concluded the problem was more widespread and systemic than ever before.
The much-anticipated 2,500-page report by the Independent Commission on Sexual Abuse in the Church detailed how church hierarchy had repeatedly silenced victims and failed to report or discipline the clergy members involved.
“The church failed to see or hear, failed to pick up on weak signals, failed to take drastic measures,” commission president Jean-Marc Sauvé told a news conference in Paris on Tuesday. For years, the church showed “deep, total and even brutal indifference to the victims,” he said.
Church sexual abuse has increased in France after a series of high-profile scandals. The commission of inquiry was set up in 2018 at the request of the Catholic Church in France in response to growing criticism of its handling of such scams.
Carefully compiled by independent experts over the past three years, the findings were the most comprehensive account of the scope of sexual abuse by clergy in the country, particularly of children and other vulnerable people.
This followed similar efforts in recent years to disclose or document allegations of sexual abuse against Roman Catholic priests in Australia, Germany, Ireland, Poland, the United States and other countries as the Church had been sexually abused for decades. is reeling from the devastation caused by the scams. .
According to an estimate by the commission, 216,000 minors have been abused by members of the clergy in France since 1950 – a figure that rose to 330,000 after the inclusion of criminals, either for the church Worked in or were associated with it as laypersons, such as Boy Scout organizers or Catholic school staff.
The commission also estimated that there have been at least 2,900 perpetrators of sexual abuse among clergy members over the past 70 years.
Mr Sauve said those numbers, while estimates, where “damaging” and reflect a “systemic” failure by the church.
Eric de Moulins-Beaufort, the Archbishop of Reims and President of the Episcopal Conference of France, called the commission’s findings alarming and expressed his shame that he was determined to act.
“His voice takes us deep. Their numbers overwhelm us,” he said of the victims. “It’s beyond our imagination,” he said. “Today, I want to apologize to you.”
Victims and experts welcomed the report, but noted that it was too early to tell whether the church would act on the commission’s recommendations.
“You are a disgrace to humanity,” François DeVaux, co-founder of the Victims Union, told several Catholic officials in the auditorium at a news conference on Tuesday.
Mr Devaux founded La Parole Libre, an association of victims of Bernard Prenat, a former priest who was accused of sexually assaulting dozens of Boy Scouts from the 1970s to the 1990s and who was arrested last year in a row. He was convicted in the high-profile case.
“You have to pay for all these crimes,” said Mr. Devaux, emphasizing each word.
Mr Sauve selected 21 experts, including sociologists, historians, jurists, psychologists and theologians, who dug through church, state and news archives, conducting more than 250 hearings with witnesses and experts, and demographic, polling. and worked with research institutes.
Importantly, he worked closely with the victims. About 6,500 people, victims or those close to them, gave oral or written testimony.
Many victims praised the commission for its thoroughness and described the report as a much-needed corrective after years of denying or undermining the Church.
“Victims were concerned that this might calm things down,” Mr Devaux said of the report. Instead, he said, he didn’t leave a single question.
“Not only did they give a quantitative and qualitative description of the scope of sexual violence, they tried to understand where it came from – the institutional mechanisms,” he said.
The high-profile scandals that drew attention to the problem, in particular the case of Prenet, came to the fore. This infuriated a cardinal in the French city of Lyon, who was accused of failing to report the abuse. The case became a symbol of the church’s failures and its covert approach to dealing with abuse, but it also signaled a change in the will of the victims and challenged church officials.
“Earlier, things were handled with shame,” said Isabel de Gaullemin, a top editor at La Croix, France’s leading Catholic newspaper, who wrote a book about the Prenate case. “And they said, ‘No, we were abused, we’re going to hold people accountable, and we’re going to do that openly,'” he said, referring to Mr.
#minors #abused #clergy #France #report #estimates
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.