More than 4 lakh students dropped out of UP board exam on first day, official said because – UP Board Exam 2022

UP board’s high school and intermediate examinations have started from March 24. This year, more than 51 lakh students of UP Board’s 10th and 12th classes will appear for the exams. On the first day, there was a paper in Hindi for 10th and Hindi and Military Science for 12th. On Thursday (March 24, 2022), more than 4 lakh students dropped out of UP board exams. In the first shift, about 2 lakh 61 thousand students of class X and XII did not reach for the examination. In the second shift, about 1 lakh 57 thousand students dropped out of UP Board Examination 2022. This is the highest number of candidates leaving the UP board on the first day of the examination.Aradhana Shukla, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Secondary Education, said tight security could be one of the reasons for the large number of students absent. This is because strict security measures and CCTV surveillance reduce the chances of fraud. The students are scared as there are more patrols and police patrols. He said, “There is no way out for those who were helped to get rejected. Shukla said some of the students who had filled the form but were not ready, may have skipped the exam. Most of the time, the students thought the exam would be late and they were not ready for it. On the first day, 64 students were unjustly arrested. Measures such as CCTV cameras in examination halls, making it mandatory for observers, have tightened security.

Officers are suddenly arriving at the examination centers

In fact, the Board of Secondary Education, Uttar Pradesh (UP Board) High School and Inter (UP Board 10th, 12th Exam 2022) examinations started on Thursday under strict supervision. A total of 51 lakh 92 thousand 689 candidates have appeared for this exam which is called as the biggest exam in the world. Official sources said the board’s high school and intermediate examinations have started under strict supervision and the examinations will run till April 12 in two shifts. The first shift will be from 8 am to 11.15 am. At the same time, the time of the second shift will be from 2 to 5.15 pm. He said that on the first day, the officials visited various examination centers and reviewed the arrangements required for the mock free examination.

The penny is being kept by about 3 lakh CCTV cameras

The board has categorized 861 examination centers as sensitive and 254 as hypersensitive. A control room has been set up to monitor the examination system. A total of 2,97,124 CCTV cameras will be installed at all the examination centers and a team under the supervision of CENIAP officials will monitor the examinations through a strong room set up across the state. Besides, 75 control rooms have been set up at district level and 8,373 at school level and 8,373 sector magistrates have been deployed to monitor the examinations.

Roadways introduced special buses for UP board candidates

UP board exams have started. Roadways has started running 82 special buses to reach and return to the examination center on time. Roadways Additional Manager Sarnit Kaur Broka has issued instructions that there is a shortage of buses considering the convenience of candidates living in rural areas. This exam is being conducted keeping in view the time of the exam. Roadways RM AK Singh said all bus drivers have been instructed to stop and stop the bus if they see a candidate standing in front of the designated bus stand and shake hands.

