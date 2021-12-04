More Than 40,000 March in Vienna Against Coronavirus Restrictions
Thousands took to the streets of Vienna on Saturday, the second week in a row to protest the Austrian government’s decision to impose a new lockdown and plan a comprehensive nationwide vaccination order in the fight against the sharp rise in coronavirus cases. The death toll.
The crowd was stronger than 40,000, Vienna police said The tweet said, And about 1,500 people protested. The demonstration was largely peaceful, but police reported that some protesters threw pyrotechnic objects. Some were arrested and police said they used pepper spray to disperse the crowd.
The far-right Freedom Party, the third largest group in parliament, has opposed the new epidemic. The party has raised conspiracy theories about vaccines, raising doubts about their effectiveness, while promoting ivermectin, a drug commonly used in clinical trials against coronaviruses to repeatedly kill animals that have failed. According to Reuters, the signs were “I will decide for myself,” and “Make Austria great again.”
Protesters gathered elsewhere in Europe on Saturday, especially in the Netherlands. In the central Dutch city, 30 miles south of Amsterdam, thousands of people gathered to protest new coronavirus restrictions on businesses starting December 19. Two weeks ago, Dutch protests erupted over the government’s ban plan. Most unvaccinated people in bars, restaurants and other public places.
There has been a sharp drop in cases in Austria since November 22, when it became the first country in Western Europe to re-impose a lockdown, allowing people to leave home just to go to work or to buy groceries or medicine. The tide, which began in the summer, had risen sharply, causing Austria to have the highest incidence of epidemics and increasing deaths. The lockdown will last until mid-December.
The move comes after months of struggling to contain the infection through extensive testing and partial restrictions. Austria originally imposed lockdowns only on those who had not been vaccinated.
Austria has also announced that vaccination will be mandatory from February 1, becoming the first Western country to take that step and one of the few in the world. Some critics, including the editorial board of the Financial Times, have argued that the plan is costly in terms of personal freedom and a sign of political failure.
On Saturday, Austria was experiencing an average of more than 9,000 new cases per day, and according to the Oxford University’s Our World in Data Project, the average daily number of coward deaths has risen to more than 58 since the summer dropped to near zero. About 67 percent of the population is fully vaccinated, a level lower than that of many of its Western European neighbors, but higher than many in the former Eastern group.
