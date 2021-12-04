More Than 40,000 March in Vienna Against Coronavirus Restrictions

Thousands took to the streets of Vienna on Saturday, the second week in a row to protest the Austrian government’s decision to impose a new lockdown and plan a comprehensive nationwide vaccination order in the fight against the sharp rise in coronavirus cases. The death toll.

The crowd was stronger than 40,000, Vienna police said The tweet said, And about 1,500 people protested. The demonstration was largely peaceful, but police reported that some protesters threw pyrotechnic objects. Some were arrested and police said they used pepper spray to disperse the crowd.

The far-right Freedom Party, the third largest group in parliament, has opposed the new epidemic. The party has raised conspiracy theories about vaccines, raising doubts about their effectiveness, while promoting ivermectin, a drug commonly used in clinical trials against coronaviruses to repeatedly kill animals that have failed. According to Reuters, the signs were “I will decide for myself,” and “Make Austria great again.”

Protesters gathered elsewhere in Europe on Saturday, especially in the Netherlands. In the central Dutch city, 30 miles south of Amsterdam, thousands of people gathered to protest new coronavirus restrictions on businesses starting December 19. Two weeks ago, Dutch protests erupted over the government’s ban plan. Most unvaccinated people in bars, restaurants and other public places.