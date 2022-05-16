More than 50 thousand costumes made for Akshay Kumar’s film ‘Prithviraj’! More than 50 thousand costumes made for Akshay Kumar’s film ‘Prithviraj’!

turbans worn by folks belonging to completely different professions

The turbans worn by the kings of that point, the widespread folks and folks belonging to completely different professions had been created in precise imitation. Turban styling specialists had been additionally current on the units, and every time our actors had been wearing turbans beneath their supervision.”

Coming from Rajasthan to Mumbai, made all of the costumes from scratch.

He provides, “Our costume designer hand-crafted extra than 50,000 costumes for the film. He alongside together with his workforce got here from Rajasthan to Mumbai to create all of the costumes from scratch. I’m glad that I’ve a film like Aditya Chopra. I bought full help from the makers, who put full religion in my imaginative and prescient for this film and supported me each step of the way in which to current this sort of story to the lots in an unparalleled manner.”

Akshay Kumar says

Akshay Kumar says, “Hardly ever does a film work on such a big scale that it’s going to at all times be remembered. Each side of this film primarily based on the lifetime of Emperor Prithviraj Chauhan is introduced with utmost honesty, truthfulness and respect. has been completed.

Pay shut consideration to the little issues

We have now paid shut consideration to the small particulars whereas making the film, as we needed the life story of Emperor Prithviraj to be dropped at the lots via the massive display in essentially the most spectacular manner doable.”

READ Also We don’t object to this Reddit bot that turns arguments into Ace Attorney videos

-->