More Than 59,000 Pounds of Chicken Products Are Recalled
An Indiana-based food maker is recalling more than 59,000 pounds of chicken products that could be contaminated with Salmonella enteritidis, federal health officials said this week.
In a food safety alert released Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it was investigating an outbreak of salmonella linked to the recalled products. “The epidemic strain of salmonella was found in unopened packages of raw frozen breaded stuffed chicken that were collected from a sick person’s home,” the CDC said in the statement.
At least 28 people in eight states fell ill during the outbreak on Tuesday, according to the CDC. Eleven of those people were hospitalized, he said.
The frozen, raw and breaded chicken products were produced Feb. 24 and 25 by Serenade Foods, based in Milford, Indiana, and shipped across the country, according to a statement released Monday by the Food Safety and Inspection Service. from the United States Department of Agriculture. .
A phone message left at Serenade Foods Wednesday evening was not immediately answered.
The recalled products are marked “P-2375” inside the USDA inspection mark, the statement said. The recalled products include five-ounce packages of Dutch Farms Chicken with Broccoli and Cheese; Milford Valley chicken with broccoli and cheese; Kirkwood Raw Stuffed Chicken, Broccoli and Cheese; Kirkwood Cordon Bleu Raw Stuffed Chicken; and 10-ounce packages of Milford Valley Cordon Bleu chicken, according to the release.
“Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them,” the department said in a statement. The items must be discarded or returned, the Food Safety and Inspection Service said in the statement.
Nine people in the outbreak are in Illinois, seven in New York and the rest are in Minnesota, Indiana, Nevada, Michigan, Connecticut and Arizona, according to the CDC. “Investigators are working to determine if there are any additional products that could be linked to the disease,” he said.
