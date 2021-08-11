More Than 59,000 Pounds of Chicken Products Are Recalled

An Indiana-based food maker is recalling more than 59,000 pounds of chicken products that could be contaminated with Salmonella enteritidis, federal health officials said this week.

In a food safety alert released Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it was investigating an outbreak of salmonella linked to the recalled products. “The epidemic strain of salmonella was found in unopened packages of raw frozen breaded stuffed chicken that were collected from a sick person’s home,” the CDC said in the statement.

At least 28 people in eight states fell ill during the outbreak on Tuesday, according to the CDC. Eleven of those people were hospitalized, he said.

The frozen, raw and breaded chicken products were produced Feb. 24 and 25 by Serenade Foods, based in Milford, Indiana, and shipped across the country, according to a statement released Monday by the Food Safety and Inspection Service. from the United States Department of Agriculture. .