More Than 850 Flights Cancelled At LaGuardia, JFK, Newark Liberty Due To Weekend Snowstorm – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — More than 1,400 flights were cancelled Sunday, as airports played catch-up from days of storm-related travel disruptions.

Locally, LaGuardia Airport cancelled 380 flights, John F. Kennedy International Airport had 378, and Newark Liberty International had 95.

And they all came after thousands of flights were scrapped Friday and Saturday.

Travelers showed up at JFK on Sunday grateful to finally get on flights after re-booking because of the storm.