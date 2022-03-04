More than 90 percent of Americans can go without masks: CDC



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Most people living in the United States no longer have to wear masks when they go to public places, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a new guideline Thursday.

The updated guidelines specify that only those with a serious COVID-19 infection or hospitalization, less than 10 percent of the total population, are advised to continue wearing face masks, NBC Washington reported.

Fame. Roy demands CDC to provide Kovid Hospital data: ‘Americans are rightly confused’

The other 90 percent can go without a mask in most situations, according to the report, although public transport requires a mask federally.

The CDC says all people living in an area with a “high” COVID-19 community level should wear a mask inside their home, stay up-to-date about vaccinations and get tested regularly if they experience symptoms, the CDC said. .

Covid-19 indoor mask with CDC school relaxes guidelines

Although the coronavirus epidemic is still ongoing, the number of new cases from the Omicron variant has dropped dramatically, according to the report.

President Biden teased the new guidelines in his State of the Union address on Tuesday, when he said most Americans would be freed from the need for masks.

“With 75% of adult Americans fully vaccinated and 77% hospitalized, most Americans can remove their masks, return to work, stay in the classroom, and move on safely,” the president said.