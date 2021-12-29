More Than a Dozen Sites Close Amid COVID Spike – Gadget Clock





There are more and more people looking to get a COVID test, and now fewer and fewer CityMD locations to possibly find one.

One of the largest healthcare providers in the NYC area announced Tuesday evening that another dozen of its locations would be temporarily closing, after closing nearly 20 locations on Dec. 22.

CityMD said that it comes down to staffing difficulties.

“Most CityMD locations are operating at full capacity, doing our best to meet the urgent care needs of the people of New York and New Jersey. Continuing to provide these services to the community is a top priority; however, our physicians and teammates are also a priority,” their website read. “To preserve our ability to staff our sites, we have temporarily closed certain locations. It is our hope that closing sites now will best allow us to avoid future closures as this surge continues.”

To ensure our ability to continue meeting urgent care needs, we are temporarily closing some locations effective Dec. 29. With 150 sites, patients affected by temporary closings should still have easy and convenient access to a CityMD location. https://t.co/ZX4E9jYHxB pic.twitter.com/AzPoly7HvZ — CityMD (@CityMD) December 28, 2021

Other COVID vaccination and testing centers have experienced worker shortages after workers tested positive for the virus themselves, leaving the already overwhelmed clinics stretched to the limit even further.

Here is an updated list of locations that have been listed as closed:

Bronx

East Fordham

East 161st

Soundview

Westchester Square (Effective 12/29)

Brooklyn

Bensonhurst- 18th Ave.

Cobble Hill

Prospect Park South

Boerum Hill (Effective 12/29)

Bay Ridge (Effective 12/29)

Manhattan

East 14th

East 50th

West 39th

West 125th

Financial District (Effective 12/29)

Queens

Corona

Ditmars

Woodhaven

Rego Park (Effective 12/29)

Sunnyside (Effective 12/29)

Westchester

Eastchester

Mamaroneck (Effective 12/29)

Long Island

Bay Shore- North Sunrise Hwy

Merrick

Patchogue (Effective 12/29)

Mineloa (Effective 12/29)

New Jersey

Jersey City- Grove Street

Raritan

Wayne

Oakland (Effective 12/29)

Manahawkin (Effective 12/29)

It was not immediately clear when the closed locations would reopen, with the site instead pointing people to the next closest locations.