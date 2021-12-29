More Than a Dozen Sites Close Amid COVID Spike – Gadget Clock
There are more and more people looking to get a COVID test, and now fewer and fewer CityMD locations to possibly find one.
One of the largest healthcare providers in the NYC area announced Tuesday evening that another dozen of its locations would be temporarily closing, after closing nearly 20 locations on Dec. 22.
CityMD said that it comes down to staffing difficulties.
“Most CityMD locations are operating at full capacity, doing our best to meet the urgent care needs of the people of New York and New Jersey. Continuing to provide these services to the community is a top priority; however, our physicians and teammates are also a priority,” their website read. “To preserve our ability to staff our sites, we have temporarily closed certain locations. It is our hope that closing sites now will best allow us to avoid future closures as this surge continues.”
Other COVID vaccination and testing centers have experienced worker shortages after workers tested positive for the virus themselves, leaving the already overwhelmed clinics stretched to the limit even further.
Here is an updated list of locations that have been listed as closed:
Bronx
- East Fordham
- East 161st
- Soundview
- Westchester Square (Effective 12/29)
Brooklyn
- Bensonhurst- 18th Ave.
- Cobble Hill
- Prospect Park South
- Boerum Hill (Effective 12/29)
- Bay Ridge (Effective 12/29)
Manhattan
- East 14th
- East 50th
- West 39th
- West 125th
- Financial District (Effective 12/29)
Queens
- Corona
- Ditmars
- Woodhaven
- Rego Park (Effective 12/29)
- Sunnyside (Effective 12/29)
Westchester
- Eastchester
- Mamaroneck (Effective 12/29)
Long Island
- Bay Shore- North Sunrise Hwy
- Merrick
- Patchogue (Effective 12/29)
- Mineloa (Effective 12/29)
New Jersey
- Jersey City- Grove Street
- Raritan
- Wayne
- Oakland (Effective 12/29)
- Manahawkin (Effective 12/29)
It was not immediately clear when the closed locations would reopen, with the site instead pointing people to the next closest locations.
