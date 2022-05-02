More than a quarter of Russia’s army in Ukraine now ‘combat ineffective,’ UK says



More than a quarter of the troops Russia has sent to fight in Ukraine are now considered “war ineffective,” the United Kingdom announced Monday.

The shocking figures come on the 7th day of Russia’s bloody invasion of Ukraine. Before Vladimir Putin’s army invaded, it was estimated that Moscow had gathered about 150,000 troops to take part in the war.

“At the beginning of the conflict, Russia pledged more than 120 battalion strategic groups, accounting for about 65 percent of its total ground combat force.” The UK Ministry of Defense said in a tweet. “Perhaps more than a quarter of these units are now ineffective in combat.”

“Some of Russia’s elite units, including the VDV Airborne Force, have suffered the most damage,” the ministry said. “It will probably take years for Russia to rebuild its forces.”

According to the Associated Press, the ineffectiveness of war is affected by a military unit’s ability to carry out its assigned duties and the loss of troops and equipment.

As of Monday, Ukraine’s military claimed that Russia had lost about 24,000 troops, more than 1,000 tanks and about 500 artillery systems in the war.

Statistics could not be independently verified.

The army said in a statement that it was continuing to “carry out full-scale armed aggression and conduct offensives against Ukraine” in the eastern part of the country.

“The threat of missile attacks on military and civilian infrastructure from the territory of the Republic of Belarus by the Russian enemy remains,” it added.