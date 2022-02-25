More than half of US abortions done with pills, not surgery



More than half of abortions in the United States are now performed with pills instead of surgery, an upward trend that has increased during epidemics with the rise of telemedicine, according to a report released Thursday.

In 2020, pills accounted for 54% of all U.S. abortions, up from about 44% in 2019.

Colombia legalizes abortion up to 24 weeks

The primary numbers came from the Gutmachar Institute, a research group that supports the right to abortion. The group, in contact with providers, collects more extensive abortion data than the U.S. government.

The use of abortion pills has been on the rise since 2000 when the Food and Drug Administration approved mifepristone – the main drug used in abortion.

Dr. Margee Gold, a New York City family medicine physician and abortion provider, said the new growth was “not a surprise, especially during Covid’s time.” She says patients seeking abortion at her clinic have long opted for pills over medical procedures.

The epidemic prompted telemedicine and increased FDA action to allow abortion pills to be mailed so that patients could avoid getting them in person. These changes could contribute to increased usage, says Guttmacher researcher Rachel Jones.

The FDA approved the change last December, meaning millions of women could get a prescription through online counseling and pills by mail. The move led to an accelerated effort by abortion opponents through the state legislature to seek additional restrictions on drug abortions.

Court of Appeal rules on behalf of Biden in abortion referrals

The process involves mifepristone, which blocks a hormone needed to keep pregnancy going, followed by misoprostol a day or two later, a drug that empties the uterus. The combination is approved for use in the first 10 weeks of pregnancy, although some healthcare providers offer it in the second trimester, a practice known as off-label use.

According to the Guttmacher report, so far this year, 16 state legislatures have proposed bans or bans on drug abortions.

It noted that in 32 states, drug abortions must be prescribed by physicians, although other healthcare providers, including physician assistants, may prescribe other drugs. And sending abortion pills to patients is banned in three states – Arizona, Arkansas and Texas, the report said.

According to the World Health Organization, about 73 million abortions are performed each year. About 630,000 abortions were reported to the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention in 2019, although data from some states are missing. Guttmacher’s last comprehensive abortion report in 2017; The data released on Thursday comes from an update later this year.

Drug rates vs. the number of surgical abortions worldwide are limited. Data from England and Wales show that drug abortions have surpassed surgical abortions for almost 10 years.