More than half the amount spent in the promotion of ‘Beti Padhao’

The Central Government said in Parliament on Wednesday that under the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ scheme, a total of Rs 683.05 crore has been spent from 2014-15 to 2020-21, out of which Rs 401.04 crore i.e. 58 percent of the amount has been spent on publicity. Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani told during Question Hour in Rajya Sabha that the objective of ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ scheme is to address issues related to declining Child Sex Ratio (CSR) and empowerment of girls and women throughout their life cycle.

The Women and Child Development Minister said, “Out of the total expenditure of Rs 683.05 crore from the financial year 2014-15 to the financial year 2020-21, an expenditure of Rs 401.04 crore has been incurred on media advocacy campaign, which is 58 percent of the total expenditure. Is.’ Irani said that the scheme is constantly under the scheme at all levels to create awareness about the rights of daughters through affirmative action, to prevent sex selection at birth and to help in the education and development of the girl child. efforts are made. Ministerial review meetings have been conducted with ministers and officials of the states, aspirational districts and 100 districts with the highest rate of crime against women.

Smriti Irani said that in the initial phase, the emphasis has been on media and ‘advocacy’ to bring about a change in the mindset of the society towards giving importance to daughters and to spread awareness. In the last two years, the expenditure on ‘media advocacy’ campaign at the central level has come down significantly and now the emphasis is on change in attitude.