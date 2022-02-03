More US adults taking melatonin to fall asleep, study says



More Americans are using melatonin supplements to sleep, according to a team of international researchers.

In a study published Tuesday in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), authors at Dongzhimen Hospital in Beijing and Xiaowan Hospital and the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, the trend of melatonin supplementation increased significantly across all demographics from 1999-2000 to 2017-2018. Use

Additionally, the team wrote that – although “very little” remains – the tendency for self-reported use of more than 5 mg per day has also increased over time.

“These estimates may raise safety concerns, especially since the actual content of melatonin in marketed supplements may be 478% higher than the labeled content and the evidence supporting melatonin use for sleep disturbances is weak,” they noted.

To reach this conclusion, they examined the reported trends and trends, evaluating those who used melatonin doses of more than 5 mg per day.

Using data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) for the 1999-2000 to 2017-2018 cycles, the authors observed melatonin use in 55,000 adults over the age of 20 in all population groups.

Data on dietary supplement use over the past 30 days and daily doses used during supplementation were collected through in-house interviews and study participants were required to show up in supplement containers.

Increased from 0.4% in 1999-2000 to 2.1% in 2017-2018, increased in early 2009-2010.

The researchers added that the increasing use of extracellular melatonin in the general population and its extended therapeutic potential led to the acquisition of “strong evidence of long-term protection of melatonin supplements.”

The trends were found to be similar between sex and age groups, and melatonin use of more than 5 mg per day was not reported before 2005-2006.

The limitations of the study include the low number of melatonin users in some subgroups; While no reliable estimates of melatonin use trends across ethnic and racial groups could be provided, reasons for use in all cycles were not available and melatonin use was self-reported – although almost all participants were tested in supplemental containers.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, melatonin is a neurohormone produced by the pineal gland that helps regulate the body’s circadian rhythms and improve sleep.

The agency noted that melatonin is not regulated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a nutritional supplement and that “some experts have expressed concern about melatonin products sold in the United States.”

“In addition, two experts have warned about the use of melatonin to adjust to changes in sleep panel work, noting that more research is needed in this area,” he said, noting that melatonin “should be taken at the right time”. It “moves the circadian clock in the wrong direction or has no effect.”

The National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health at the National Institutes of Health says that exposure to light can inhibit melatonin production and that other roles of hormones in the body are not fully understood.

The center writes that “there is still insufficient information about possible side effects” to have a clear picture of overall safety, highlighting that the supplement has a “lack” of information regarding “long-term safety”.

Citing a 2017 survey, the center noted that some melatonin supplements may not contain what is listed on product labels and are “less strictly regulated” by the FDA than a prescription or over-the-counter drug.

The 2015 guidelines of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine recommended against melatonin use in people with dementia and there was a “lack of research” on the safety of melatonin use in pregnant or breastfeeding women, it continues.

According to the Mayo Clinic, adequate amounts of melatonin taken orally are generally safe, but can cause side effects, including headaches, dizziness, nausea, drowsiness, and – although less common – feelings of short-term depression, mild shivering, mild anxiety, abdominal pain. Annoyance, loss of alertness and confusion or confusion.

The clinic instructs people not to take melatonin if they have autoimmune disease.