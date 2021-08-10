More Women Muscle In on the World of Vintage Cars



Armed with a blowtorch and backed by a college grant, a GoFundMe account, and the help of enthusiastic classmates, she competed in the 2017 Grassroots Motorsports Challenge in Florida, earning a respectable seventh place and Wall Street Journal coverage, Autoweek and other national media.

Last year, Ms. Hackenberg obtained her official racing license from the Sports Car Club of America. She trained as a mechanic at Arrow McLaren SP, an Indianapolis company that competes in the Indianapolis 500 and IndyCar Series races.

Whether their interest lies in vintage motorsports, auto preservation and collecting, or all of the above, “more and more young women want to participate,” said Theresa Gilpatrick, longtime former executive director of the Ferrari Club of America. She urges young women to ‘go there’ and added, ‘Go on LinkedIn, find women in the niche that interests you. Reach out and don’t be shy. “

To encourage such interest, for the first time in 70 years of history, the prestigious Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance in Carmel, Calif., Will feature an independent women’s forum on Friday. The event, “Women Who Love Their Cars,” will feature Lyn St. James, the first woman to win the Indianapolis 500 Rookie of the Year award, and Sandra Button, president of the Pebble Beach Company, which produces the Contest a event. Panelists include Renee Brinkerhoff, the first woman to win her class in the La Carrera Panamericana race in Mexico, who campaigned with her Porsche 356 at rallies around the world to fight child trafficking, as well as collectors of well-known vintage cars Jacque Connor, Merle Mullin and Lisa Taylor.

“Our mantra is to put women in the left seat,” said forum co-chair Cindy Sisson, CEO of GSEvents, which recently introduced Zoom Meetings and “Shifting Gears” podcasts for car enthusiasts. “Our forum will be an opportunity for the opposite sex to express their love for and for cars.”

In June, Hagerty, one of the world’s largest insurers of classic cars and special vehicles, offered his perspective on the impact of women on the world of classic transportation. According to the company, although still low in absolute figures, the number of its female policyholders increased by almost 30% between 2010 and 2020. The most significant increases concerned women of generation X (41 to 56 years old). ) and millennials (24 to 40). .

Additionally, Hagerty notes, her data does not reflect the many collector vehicles that women hold in conjunction with a husband or partner.