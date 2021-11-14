Mori Ankhiyon Pyasi Re…

There are many such threads between the relationship of cinema and society, which complete our modern cultural structure. But this perfection takes a toll when the pressure to look at cinema from a direct business perspective instead of a sensitive art medium takes over. How far this hurts the world of word and culture, it is difficult to even imagine. The film ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ is discussed in the whole world including India as a film which has created a record in every respect.

Gopal Singh Nepali, who is called the prince of Hindi songs, has a song written by – Darshan Do Ghanshyam Nath Mori Ankhiyan Pyasi Re…. Sung as a traditional hymn in North India, the song was also used in the film ‘Slumdog Milnair’ but without mentioning its exact creator. It was told that this is the composition of the devotee Surdas. This ignorance is full of pain and humiliation for a sensitive creator. However, there is also a pleasant side that it is the power of the imagination and pen of the creator that his creation remains popular and timeless.

Nepali is a big name in the tradition of Hindi songs. Born on August 11, 1911, in Bettiah in West Champaran district of Bihar, Nepali’s poetic talent was visible in his childhood. The first poem of Nepali, well versed in almost all genres of literature, ‘Bharat Gagan Ke Jagmag Sitare’ was published in the Children’s magazine edited by Ramvriksha Benipuri in 1930. As a journalist, he edited at least four Hindi magazines- Ratlam Times, Chitrapat, Sudha and Yogi. From a young age, Nepalis were becoming popular everywhere for their songs. With respect, he was invited to the poet’s conferences. During that time, the national poet Ramdhari Singh ‘Dinkar’ got stunned after listening to one of his songs in a poet conference. the song was

Golden morning of Nepal, waning evening of Bengal

Make the color faded from Chunari, the afternoon of Nainital

Is it a matter of every other thing here, where is God in stone?

This is my Hindustan, this is my Hindustan.

In 1944 he came to Mumbai (then Bombay) to participate in the All India Kavi Sammelan. Filmmaker Shashadhar Mukherjee was also present in that Kavi Sammelan, who was very impressed by hearing his poetry. At the same time, being impressed by his fame, Seth Tularam Jalan, the owner of Filmistan, signed him as a lyricist for four years for two hundred rupees per month. Nepali first wrote the lyrics for the 1944 film Mazdoor, a historical film under the banner of Filmistan. The songs of this film became so popular that he received the Best Lyricist Award in 1945 from the Bengal Film Journalists Association.

Encouraged by his success as a film lyricist, Nepali settled in Mumbai and wrote songs for nearly two decades from 1944 to 1962. During this time, he wrote more than 400 songs for more than 60 films, in which many songs became very special. Interestingly, most of these songs were composed by him himself. Nepali’s role in the film Nagri was not limited to the lyricist.

He also ventured into film production after establishing himself as a lyricist and produced three films Nazrana (1949), Sansana (195.) and Khushboo (1955) under the banner of Himalaya Films and Nepali Pictures Film Company. But none of these films were successful. He had to suffer huge financial loss. After that he retired from film production. The number of people humming the songs of this great lyricist, who has made his songs synonymous with popularity, is not less.

