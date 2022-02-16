Moscow looks to sever Minsk agreements as Russia, Ukraine conflict persists



The State Department on Wednesday warned against any move by the Kremlin to sever its commitment to the Minsk agreement recognizing the two Russian-backed breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine as “independent”.

The Russian State Duma – the lower house of the Russian parliament – voted on Tuesday to send a petition to President Vladimir Putin recognizing the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republic.

Located in the Donbass region on Ukraine’s easternmost front, the breakaway republics have been engaged in armed conflict with the Ukrainian army since 2014.

Russia-backed separatists and Ukraine signed a ceasefire agreement in 2014.

In 2015, Minsk signed an additional agreement signed by the leaders of the separatist groups Russia, Ukraine, and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) strengthened the ceasefire and called for more steps to end the conflict.

Ukraine has long argued that Russia did not end the bargain by withdrawing all its troops from the region – although Moscow denies having any withdrawal forces, according to a Reuters report.

The State Department maintains that Russia invaded Ukraine in 2014 and continues to control the armed forces in Donbass.

“To be clear: the Kremlin’s approval of this appeal would amount to a massive rejection of the Russian government’s promises under the Minsk agreement,” the State Department said Wednesday. “The implementation of this resolution would further undermine Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, would be a gross violation of international law, and would further question Russia’s stated commitment to diplomacy to find a peaceful solution to this crisis.”

The move comes as tensions in Eastern Europe escalate after months of military action and the deployment of about 150,000 Russian troops near the Ukrainian border.

Russia has deployed 30,000 troops in neighboring Belarus.

Despite its aggressive military structure, the Kremlin has maintained that it has no intention of invading Ukraine and on Tuesday claimed that it would partially reduce its military presence.

NATO and U.S. officials say they are cautiously optimistic about the news, but NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday that the alliance has seen no evidence that Russia has withdrawn troops.

Ukrainian officials last week launched a risk mitigation process under the Vienna Document and called on Putin to provide detailed information about his military activities on the Ukrainian border.

Russia has not yet responded to Ukraine’s demands, nor has it responded to a written NATO response to Russia’s security concerns.

“We demand transparency from Russia, who refused to attend yesterday’s meeting under the Vienna Document,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said on Wednesday.

“We reiterate our call on Russia to use OSCE tools to address the legitimate concerns of participating countries and to ease tensions over its military activities near the Ukrainian border. The withdrawal statement is not sufficient.”

NATO forces have been deployed in countries bordering Ukraine, including Romania and Poland. Officials have repeatedly said that Ukraine will not deploy troops because it is not a NATO member.