Moscow threatens to hit Kyiv with long-range missiles if it attacks Russian soil



Moscow has again threatened to attack Kyiv after Ukraine noticed a military supply line to Russia, saying it would retaliate with “long-range smart weapons.”

On Tuesday evening, UK Defense Secretary James Happyy said hitting Russian supplies was a “legitimate” part of the war as Russian forces continued their second offensive in eastern and southern Ukraine.

Ursula von der Leyen calls on Russia to end gas blackmail

In an interview with BBC Radio, he said: “It is perfectly legitimate for your opponents to pursue their deepest goals in order to disrupt the logistics and supply lines.”

But the Kremlin, which has accused NATO of waging a proxy war against Russia, has said it would attack the Ukrainian capital if its forces touched its ground.

According to the Russian state-owned media, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement, “We would like to emphasize that the direct persuasion of the Kiev rulers in London for such actions, if these efforts are implemented, will give us an immediate proportional response.” “As we have warned, the Russian armed forces are ready 24 hours a day to carry out retaliatory attacks with long-range smart weapons against the decision-making centers in Kiev.”

The Pentagon has warned that it will not help Western officials in Kiev.

“One of the issues in the West, the presence of advisers at the Ukrainian decision-making center in Kiev, will not necessarily create problems for Russia in its decision to take revenge,” the ministry added.

The remarks came two days after US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky in Kiev.

Russia fires ammunition depot, detonates border, Ukraine says ‘action is cruel’

The visit was the highest-level American visit to Ukraine since the war began more than 60 days ago.

Multiple explosions have been reported at a Russian ammunition depot in the Belgorod region, and Russia on Wednesday demanded that drones be intercepted in two other border areas.

Russia has previously accused Ukraine of hitting cross-border targets, but Kyiv has not claimed responsibility for any such attack.

However, Mikhail Podoliak, an adviser to Ukraine’s president, called Wednesday’s blast “action.”

“If you decide to carry out a massive attack in another country, massacre everyone there, crush peaceful people with tanks, and use warehouses in your area to enable killings, you will have to repay the debt sooner or later,” he said.

NATO allies this week renewed their commitment to continue arming and assisting Ukraine because what defense officials warned would be a brutal second attack by Russian forces.

Greg Norman contributed to this report.