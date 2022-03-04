World

Mosque bombed in northwest Pakistan, at least 30 killed

20 hours ago
PESHAWAR, Pakistan – A powerful bomb blast inside a Shia Muslim mosque in the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar on Friday killed at least 30 worshipers and injured dozens, many of them in critical condition, police said.

Waheed Khan, a local police officer, said the blast occurred as worshipers gathered for Friday prayers at the Kucha Risaldar Mosque in the old city of Peshawar. Ambulances rushed the injured to Lady Reading Hospital through a congested narrow road, where doctors treated the fever.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the blast, but both the Islamic State group and a violent Pakistani Taliban group have carried out similar attacks in the region near the border with neighboring Afghanistan.

An eyewitness named Shayan Haider was preparing to enter the mosque when a powerful explosion hit him in the street.

“I opened my eyes and there was dust and corpses everywhere,” he said.

In the emergency department of Lady Reading Hospital, doctors struggled to get many injured people to the operating theater.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has condemned the bombing.

In Shia-majority Pakistan, the minority Shia Muslims have been repeatedly attacked.

