Moss Jattana: Pad will go on eviction from Bigg Boss OTT

A week before the end of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, Moose Jattana was kicked out of the house, which was a shock to her. This has also surprised the fans. Even Moose Jattana can’t believe his eviction. He has reacted on social media after becoming homeless.

Moose Jattana shared a photo of his eviction from ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ on his Instagram story and wrote, ‘I Ki Baksa Aa (Yeh Kya Bakwas). I’ll keep my mouth shut and just take it as a joke. Otherwise we will have a court case.



Moose later shared a collage of his paintings with Prateek Sahajpal and Nishant Bhatt and wrote together, ‘We will not break this friendship. Crooked but mine. ‘

We will tell you that the theme of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ was Stay Connected and based on this theme, the in-house contestants chose their connection. Moose Jattana had connections with Nishant Bhatt. The combination of Moose and Nishant got a good response from the audience. As a result, whenever Moose and Nishant were nominated to leave the house, public opinion saved them. Neha Bhasin was nominated along with Moose this time, but Moose as well as the fans did not think she would be homeless.

Bigg Boss OTT ends on September 18 (Bigg Boss OTT deadline). Now the top-6 contestants have made it to the finals. Now it will be seen who will reach the top-3 and who will be the winner.