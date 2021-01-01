Most Affordable 5G iPhone: This is the cheapest 5G iPhone in the world, the price is so low that everyone will buy it; Getting a Bumper Discount – This is the cheapest 5g iPhone in the world The price is so low that everyone will buy it with a bumper discount

Apple is preparing to launch the iPhone 13 series smartphone. Several reports suggest that the price of the iPhone 13 series smartphone may be slightly higher than the iPhone 12 series due to the lack of a global chipset and a few other parameters.

Currently getting a big discount

If you are looking to buy a 5G iPhone at a low cost then the iPhone 12 Mini may be the best option. The Apple iPhone 12 Mini is currently available on Flipkart for Rs 59,999. If you have a Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, you can get an additional 5 percent cashback, which will further reduce the cost of the iPhone 12 Mini.

The iPhone 12 Mini launches in India at Rs 69,990. Which has now become cheaper by more than Rs 10,000. Which is too big to think about. The iPhone 12 Mini with 128 GB internal storage is available at Rs 64,999. The 256GB model is available at Rs 74,999.

Is the iPhone 12 Mini worth buying?

The iPhone 12 Mini has nothing to do with the form factor smaller than the iPhone 12. Therefore, it has a slightly smaller battery and a smaller display. The price difference between the two models is around Rs 7,000. So, if you are thinking of buying the cheapest 5G iPhone, the iPhone 12 Mini is the device to consider.

With the iPhone 13 series almost launching, Apple is expected to lower the official prices on the iPhone 12 Mini. This should bring down the price of the iPhone 12 Mini even further. So, it also makes sense to wait a week, where, it can help you save a little more money.

Even though the iPhone 12 Mini is almost a year old, it has everything you would expect from a premium flagship smartphone. From IP68 to wireless charging to 5G support, the iPhone 12 Mini has everything. The iPhone 12 Mini also has an AMOLED display with HDR support, and the camera can also shoot native 4K video at 60 fps.

Apple Pal is known for delivering at least four major software updates, the iPhone 12 Mini will receive major iOS updates for at least the next four years. This makes the iPhone 12 Mini a good choice. However, if you’re using content, the iPhone 12 Mini may not be the right device, as its display is a bit small.