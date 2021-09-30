Most African nations fall short of WHO target for COVID vaccination

The African countries that have had the most success have secured doses through multiple channels, including initiatives such as Covax and the Africa Vaccine Acquisition Trust, direct purchases from manufacturers, and donations.

For Eswatini, a landlocked monarchy in southern Africa, a July donation of more than 300,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses from the US government was “a game-changer”, Fortune Bhembe, an official in the country’s health ministry, said.

Vaccine Rules . On August 23, the FDA granted full approval to Pfizer-BioNtech’s coronavirus vaccine for people 16 and older, paving the way for mandates in both the public and private sectors. Such a mandate is legally permitted and upheld in court challenges. Colleges and Universities. More than 400 colleges and universities require students to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Nearly all are in states that voted for President Biden. schools . California became the first state to issue a vaccine mandate for all teachers in public and private schools. New York City has also introduced a vaccine mandate for teachers and staff, but it has yet to be implemented due to legal challenges. On September 27, a federal appeals panel overturned a decision that had temporarily halted that mandate. This. Los Angeles has made vaccines mandatory for students 12 and older who are attending classes in person. Hospitals and Medical Centers . Many hospitals and major health systems require employees to be vaccinated. Mandates for health care workers in California and New York state appear to have forced thousands of holdouts to take the shot. New York City . Indoor dining, gyms, performances and other indoor situations require proof of vaccination of workers and customers. The city’s education staff and hospital staff will also have to get vaccinated. at the federal level. on 9 september, President Biden announced a vaccine mandate for the vast majority of federal workers. The order will apply to employees of the Executive Branch, including members of the White House and all federal agencies and the armed services. NS That private sector. Mr Biden has mandated that all companies with more than 100 employees be required to be vaccinated or tested weekly, helping to push for new corporate vaccination policies. Some companies, such as United Airlines and Tyson Foods, already had mandates in place before Mr Biden’s announcement.

READ Also Debate Over Mask Laws to Deter Ku Klux Klan Resurfaces

The country has also purchased about 400,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. With more than 100,000 doses expected from Kovax later this year, they are intended for use in children aged 12 to 16, Ms Bhmbe said.

South Africa, which has the highest cumulative COVID-19 cases on the continent, is emerging from a third wave of Covid-19 infections driven by the Delta variant, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday. At the peak of the wave in July, the country recorded an average of about 20,000 new cases a day, the highest since last January.

The average number of new infections reported in the past week was around 1,800 per day, Mr Ramaphosa said, a downward trend that encouraged officials to ease Covid-19 lockdown rules, including curfews and size limits for public gatherings Is. last March.

“We have been living in the shadow of the pandemic for 574 days, and we have all taken the stress,” said Mr Ramaposa.

Officials in South Africa expect 70 percent of the country’s population to be vaccinated by the end of the year. According to the Our World in Data Project at the University of Oxford, about 15 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated so far.