Most African nations fall short of WHO target for COVID vaccination

25 seconds ago
The African countries that have had the most success have secured doses through multiple channels, including initiatives such as Covax and the Africa Vaccine Acquisition Trust, direct purchases from manufacturers, and donations.

For Eswatini, a landlocked monarchy in southern Africa, a July donation of more than 300,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses from the US government was “a game-changer”, Fortune Bhembe, an official in the country’s health ministry, said.

The country has also purchased about 400,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. With more than 100,000 doses expected from Kovax later this year, they are intended for use in children aged 12 to 16, Ms Bhmbe said.

South Africa, which has the highest cumulative COVID-19 cases on the continent, is emerging from a third wave of Covid-19 infections driven by the Delta variant, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday. At the peak of the wave in July, the country recorded an average of about 20,000 new cases a day, the highest since last January.

The average number of new infections reported in the past week was around 1,800 per day, Mr Ramaphosa said, a downward trend that encouraged officials to ease Covid-19 lockdown rules, including curfews and size limits for public gatherings Is. last March.

“We have been living in the shadow of the pandemic for 574 days, and we have all taken the stress,” said Mr Ramaposa.

Officials in South Africa expect 70 percent of the country’s population to be vaccinated by the end of the year. According to the Our World in Data Project at the University of Oxford, about 15 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated so far.

