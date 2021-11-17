Entertainment

most awkward uncomfortable on screen kisses | Worst Bollywood LipLock scenes | worst kissing scene of bollywood

Aamir Khan - Katrina Kaif, Dhoom 3

Aamir Khan – Katrina Kaif, Dhoom 3

Let’s start with the perfectionist of Bollywood, Aamir Khan. Aamir Khan kisses Katrina Kaif in a scene in Dhoom 3. Now like this, Aamir Khan has kissed his co-stars in many films. But in this one scene, he appeared so uncomfortable that his awkwardness was caught in the camera as well.

Shahrukh Khan - Katrina Kaif

Shahrukh Khan – Katrina Kaif

Perhaps Katrina Kaif’s luck has also written bad kissing scenes with big actors. This is the reason why people will never want to see this kissing scene of Katrina Kaif and Shahrukh Khan’s film Jab Tak Hai Jaan again. However, this scene has been directed by the king of romance Yash Chopra.

Aishwarya Rai - Hrithik Roshan

Aishwarya Rai – Hrithik Roshan

The kissing scene of Dhoom 2 was as strange as the pair of Aishwarya Rai and Hrithik Roshan was liked. Perhaps Aishwarya Rai knew while doing this scene that her in-laws-in-law, the Bachchan family, was going to create a lot of ruckus on this matter!

Aishwarya Rai Vivek Oberoi

Aishwarya Rai Vivek Oberoi

Aishwarya Rai was seen kissing Vivek Oberoi in Kyun Ho Gaya Na. Both were in a relationship at that time but the audience was stunned by both their chemistry and their kissing scene.

Kareena Kapoor - Akshay Kumar

Kareena Kapoor – Akshay Kumar

This kissing scene between Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor in Kambakht Ishq did not bother anyone, it was a big problem. In this scene, Akshay forcibly kisses Kareena to shut her mouth. Wow!

Varun Dhawan - Sara Ali Khan

Varun Dhawan – Sara Ali Khan

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan couldn’t garner more praise than the Coolie No 1 remake. In this film, both of them shot an underwater kissing scene, but this scene is also not worth remembering, maybe because of it!

Rani Mukerji - Amitabh Bachchan

Rani Mukerji – Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan is seen kissing Rani Mukerji in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Black. This kiss was criticized a lot and the audience also became very uncomfortable seeing it.

Dia Mirza - Emraan Hashmi

Dia Mirza – Emraan Hashmi

Although Emraan Hashmi had the tag of Bollywood serial kisser, but mistakes happen to him too. His kissing scene with Dia Mirza in the movie Tumsa Nahi Dekha was shot so badly that Emraan Hashmi’s mistakes must have been included.

Om Puri - Mallika Sherawat

Om Puri – Mallika Sherawat

In the film The Dirty Picture, Om Puri was seen kissing Mallika Sherawat. We are uncomfortable even talking about this scene. We cannot even imagine how uncomfortable the audience must have been watching this.

raja hindustani scene

raja hindustani scene

Karisma Kapoor – This scene of Aamir Khan’s film Raja Hindustani may be recorded in the list of longest kissing scene in the history of Hindi cinema, but the way this scene starts, the faster Karishma Kapoor will make you uncomfortable.

Kangana Ranaut - John Abraham

Kangana Ranaut – John Abraham

Kangana Ranaut and John Abraham were seen doing a kissing scene in the film Shootout at Wadala. But it was, in fact, violent. And for this reason makes the audience uncomfortable.

Siddharth Malhotra - A Gentleman

Siddharth Malhotra – A Gentleman

If people hardly remember Siddharth Malhotra’s film A Gentleman, then the question of remembering his kissing scene does not arise. Trust me, you are very lucky if you have not seen this scene.

Shivaay - Ajay Devgan

Shivaay – Ajay Devgan

This was the first kissing scene of Ajay Devgan’s career. Why was it, why was it, there was no debate on it, no one commented. We also end this point here.

Uday Chopra - Tanisha Mukherjee

Uday Chopra – Tanisha Mukherjee

The film Neil and Nikki was in a lot of controversy due to its strangely bold content but this kissing scene between Tanisha Mukherjee and Uday Chopra was icing on the cake.

Adhyayan Suman - Kangana Ranaut

Adhyayan Suman – Kangana Ranaut

When Adhyayan Suman was dating Kangana Ranaut, he worked with Kangana Ranaut in the film Raaz 2 and also gave a small kissing scene which was quite uncomfortable.

worst scene in history

worst scene in history

This kissing scene between Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji in Hum Tum is the worst kissing scene in the history of cinema. This has been confirmed by Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji themselves.

