most awkward uncomfortable on screen kisses | Worst Bollywood LipLock scenes | worst kissing scene of bollywood

Aamir Khan – Katrina Kaif, Dhoom 3 Let’s start with the perfectionist of Bollywood, Aamir Khan. Aamir Khan kisses Katrina Kaif in a scene in Dhoom 3. Now like this, Aamir Khan has kissed his co-stars in many films. But in this one scene, he appeared so uncomfortable that his awkwardness was caught in the camera as well. Shahrukh Khan – Katrina Kaif Perhaps Katrina Kaif’s luck has also written bad kissing scenes with big actors. This is the reason why people will never want to see this kissing scene of Katrina Kaif and Shahrukh Khan’s film Jab Tak Hai Jaan again. However, this scene has been directed by the king of romance Yash Chopra. Aishwarya Rai – Hrithik Roshan The kissing scene of Dhoom 2 was as strange as the pair of Aishwarya Rai and Hrithik Roshan was liked. Perhaps Aishwarya Rai knew while doing this scene that her in-laws-in-law, the Bachchan family, was going to create a lot of ruckus on this matter! Aishwarya Rai Vivek Oberoi Aishwarya Rai was seen kissing Vivek Oberoi in Kyun Ho Gaya Na. Both were in a relationship at that time but the audience was stunned by both their chemistry and their kissing scene. Kareena Kapoor – Akshay Kumar This kissing scene between Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor in Kambakht Ishq did not bother anyone, it was a big problem. In this scene, Akshay forcibly kisses Kareena to shut her mouth. Wow! READ Also Prakash Raj Unknown Facts: Pony Verma and Prakash with Unknown Facts Prakash Raj Love Story: Prakash Raj's life is a painful story behind the entry of his 13-year-old wife, like a broken first marriage --> -->

Varun Dhawan – Sara Ali Khan

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan couldn’t garner more praise than the Coolie No 1 remake. In this film, both of them shot an underwater kissing scene, but this scene is also not worth remembering, maybe because of it!

Rani Mukerji – Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan is seen kissing Rani Mukerji in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Black. This kiss was criticized a lot and the audience also became very uncomfortable seeing it.

Dia Mirza – Emraan Hashmi

Although Emraan Hashmi had the tag of Bollywood serial kisser, but mistakes happen to him too. His kissing scene with Dia Mirza in the movie Tumsa Nahi Dekha was shot so badly that Emraan Hashmi’s mistakes must have been included.

Om Puri – Mallika Sherawat

In the film The Dirty Picture, Om Puri was seen kissing Mallika Sherawat. We are uncomfortable even talking about this scene. We cannot even imagine how uncomfortable the audience must have been watching this.

raja hindustani scene

Karisma Kapoor – This scene of Aamir Khan’s film Raja Hindustani may be recorded in the list of longest kissing scene in the history of Hindi cinema, but the way this scene starts, the faster Karishma Kapoor will make you uncomfortable.

Kangana Ranaut – John Abraham

Kangana Ranaut and John Abraham were seen doing a kissing scene in the film Shootout at Wadala. But it was, in fact, violent. And for this reason makes the audience uncomfortable.

READ Also Aaj Tak, Sambit Patra On Live Debate: Deal Modi ji, probe should be ours - Congress leaders got angry on Sambit Patra during the debate on Rafale - Deal Modi ji, probe should be ours

-->