most bold and romantic scenes of indian tv serials

New Delhi. In Bollywood films, the film seems incomplete until the bold scene is tempered. In such a situation, bold scenes in films have become common now. But TV serials are still completely family. His story is made on the basis of family background. But bold scenes have also been shown in many serials. Although romantic scenes have been filmed only in selected serials, but the clips of those serials still go viral on social media.

looks great

In Sony TV’s popular and hit serial Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, bold scenes have already started. Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar were in lead roles in this serial. The pair of both was well-liked. The serial showed the marriage of two older people and then the relationship of love. But once a very bold scene was shown between the two. This scene became very popular. Even today its clip keeps going viral on social media.





my sister in a thousand

Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai used to be telecast on Star Plus. This serial was also well liked by the audience. Crystal D’Souza and Karan Tacker were in lead roles in this serial. In this serial too, a romantic scene was shown between Krystal and Karan. The two had romance under the shower.





Son-in-law

Jamai Raja was proved to be a serial hit. It was aired on GTV. Ravi Dubey and Nia Sharma were in lead roles in this serial. Both played Siddharth and Roshni. A bold scene was also filmed between these two in the bed, which was very much discussed.

what should i name this love

Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon serial used to air on Star Plus. Barun Sobti and Sanaya Irani were in lead roles in this serial. The duo was one of the most hit couples of the small screen. Both played the characters of Arnav and Khushi. Many bold scenes were filmed between the two. One of which was a romantic scene filmed on the bed, which became quite viral.



