Most bought in the last 10 years, these top 3 cars with long mileage and low budget, read full details

If you are going to buy a new car, then know here which top 3 cars the people of the country have bought the most in the last 10 years.

If you are planning to buy a new car but have not been able to choose any car yet, then today we are telling you the complete details of the top 3 cars which have been bought the most in the last 10 years.

Through the report released by the auto sector information website GAADIWAADI, we will tell the complete details of the market share, price, features, mileage and specification of these cars.

Maruti Alto: Maruti Alto is the hatchback car that has been the most bought in the last 10 years, due to which it has been at the first place in this list.

In these ten years, the total market share of Maruti Alto has been 19.66 percent, which is the highest in this segment. Maruti Alto is preferred due to its low price and long mileage, which the company has launched in the market with 9 variants.

Talking about the features of this car, it has been given a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connectivity of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Along with this, features like keyless entry, power windows, power steering, airbag on the driver’s seat, ABS, EBD have been given in the car. Regarding the mileage of the car, the company claims that it is 22.05 kmpl on petrol and 31.59 kmpl on CNG. Gives mileage of kg.

Maruti Dzire: Maruti Dzire is the second best selling car in 10 years with a market share of 14.93 percent in 10 years.

Maruti Dzire is the company’s best selling mid-size sedan, which has been launched in the market with four trims. Talking about the features of this sedan, it has been given a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connectivity of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Along with this, features like push button start-stop, auto AC, rear AC vents, dual airbags on the front seat, ISO fixed child seat anchors, rear parking sensors, ABS and EBD have been given, the company claims about the mileage of Maruti Dzire. The mileage of this car is 23.26 kmpl.

Maruti Swift: Maruti Swift is at number three in this list, which is the third best-selling car in 10 years, which the company has launched in the market with five variants.

Maruti Swift has a market share of 14.31 percent in 10 years, which is the highest in the premium hatchback segment. Talking about the features of Maruti Swift, it has a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with 4.2-inch color driver display.

Along with this, features like cruise control, height adjustable driver seat, auto AC, hill hold assist, dual airbags on the front seat, ABS, EBD and rear parking sensors have been provided in the car.

Regarding the mileage of Swift, the company claims that this car gives a mileage of 23.20 kilometers per liter. The starting price of Maruti Swift is Rs 5.85 lakh, which goes up to Rs 8.67 lakh in the top model.