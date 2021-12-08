Most searched female bollywood celebs of 2021 – shehnaz gill to katrina kaif | Most Searched Celebrities on Google in 2021

Shahnaz at number one Shahnaz Gill was second after Aryan Khan in the list of most searched celebs in 2021. Shahnaz Gill topped the list of female celebs. After the sudden demise of Siddharth Shukla, the fans are heartbroken for Shehnaaz Gill. Her pictures and videos were heartbreaking and due to this Shehnaaz Gill was searched a lot on Google. Natasha Dalal ranked second Natasha Dalal, wife of Varun Dhawan, was at number two in the list of female celebs. Natasha Dalal took seven rounds with Varun Dhawan earlier this year. And the fans knew very little about him. That's why searched Natasha Dalal a lot. After this the rumors of Natasha being pregnant also arose and for this reason she was also searched a lot. Kareena Kapoor Khan tops Yahoo's list Kareena Kapoor Khan most searched in Yahoo's list. Kareena Kapoor Khan remained in the headlines this year due to many reasons. At first she gave birth to their younger son Jeh Ali Khan. After this, wrote and released a book on pregnancy. Apart from this, Kareena Kapoor Khan was most discussed for demanding a fee of 12 crores for playing the lead character of Sita in Aaluksh Desai's film Sita. Katrina Kaif at number two Katrina Kaif ranked second. Anyway, Katrina Kaif remains at the top of the list of fans and fans have to know everything about her. But this time the reason behind Katrina Kaif being on top was her affair and marriage with Vicky Kaushal. Well, now Katrina Kaif is finally all set to tie the knot with Vicky Kaushal.

Priyanka Chopra at number three

Priyanka Chopra Jonas ranked third in Yahoo’s list. First her pregnancy and then her divorce with Nick Jonas, both were in the news. But both the rumors turned out to be false. Apart from this, Priyanka Chopra is making her comeback both in Bollywood and Hollywood. The female version of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara in Bollywood with Zee Le Zara and in Hollywood with Matrix.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt ranked fourth. The rumors of her marriage with Ranbir Kapoor kept flying throughout the year and are still flying. Apart from this, he is a part of the films of two grand directors – SS Rajamouli and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Both these films – RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi, were supposed to release in 2022 with a gap of one day but now the clash has been averted.

Deepika Padukone at number one

Deepika Padukone ranked last. Deepika was searched a lot this year for two reasons – Draupadi and Sita. It is believed that she is going to play both these mythological characters. In Nitesh Tiwari’s film, she will play Sita and her Ram and Raavan will be Ranbir Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan.