Most searched male Bollywood celebs of 2021 – aryan khan to sidharth shukla | Most Searched Celebrities on Google in 2021

Top Celeb – Aryan Khan

Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan topped the Google search list. Aryan Khan was arrested on 2 October by the Narcotics Control Bureau on charges of drug abuse before attending a rave party on a cruise. Aryan Khan remained in jail for almost a month, without being proven guilty.

Raj Kundra at number two

Raj Kundra finished second. Raj Kundra was also arrested by the Mumbai Police in September for making and selling porn films. After this a lot was spoken to Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra. If rumors are to be believed, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra had decided to divorce. But after Raj Kundra came out of jail, Shilpa Shetty was seen firmly standing by her husband.

Vicky Kaushal at number three

Due to the marriage of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal remained at number three in this list. Fans wanted every little detail about Vicky Kaushal and this was the reason why Vicky Kaushal came third in the list of most searched stars in Google’s list.

siddharth shukla tops yahoo

Siddharth Shukla, the most searched reality and TV star in Yahoo. The audience used to give a lot of love to Siddharth Shukla. That’s why no one could accept the news of his sudden demise as true. Siddharth Shukla suddenly suffered a heart attack and died before reaching the hospital. This sad news was a big shock for his friends, family, fans, everyone and it took a long time for everyone to recover from this grief.

