Most searched male Bollywood celebs of 2021 – aryan khan to sidharth shukla | Most Searched Celebrities on Google in 2021
Top Celeb – Aryan Khan
Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan topped the Google search list. Aryan Khan was arrested on 2 October by the Narcotics Control Bureau on charges of drug abuse before attending a rave party on a cruise. Aryan Khan remained in jail for almost a month, without being proven guilty.
Raj Kundra at number two
Raj Kundra finished second. Raj Kundra was also arrested by the Mumbai Police in September for making and selling porn films. After this a lot was spoken to Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra. If rumors are to be believed, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra had decided to divorce. But after Raj Kundra came out of jail, Shilpa Shetty was seen firmly standing by her husband.
Vicky Kaushal at number three
Due to the marriage of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal remained at number three in this list. Fans wanted every little detail about Vicky Kaushal and this was the reason why Vicky Kaushal came third in the list of most searched stars in Google’s list.
siddharth shukla tops yahoo
Siddharth Shukla, the most searched reality and TV star in Yahoo. The audience used to give a lot of love to Siddharth Shukla. That’s why no one could accept the news of his sudden demise as true. Siddharth Shukla suddenly suffered a heart attack and died before reaching the hospital. This sad news was a big shock for his friends, family, fans, everyone and it took a long time for everyone to recover from this grief.
Salman Khan at number two
Actor Salman Khan was at number two in Yahoo’s list. Salman Khan was in the news this year for many reasons. First he filed a case against KRK, after which KRK also spoke a lot for Salman Khan. Apart from this, Salman Khan was also in the news due to Radhe and Bigg Boss.
Dilip Kumar at number three
Late actor Dilip Kumar was at number three. Dilip Kumar said goodbye to the world at the age of 98. The entire Bollywood was saddened by his passing at the end of a century. On hearing the news of Dilip Kumar’s death, actor Shah Rukh Khan, who called him his father, was immediately seen consoling Dilip Kumar’s wife Saira Banu.
Puneet Rajkumar searched
Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar also made his place at number two in Yahoo’s celebs list. Puneeth Rajkumar was a well-known Kannada actor whose news of his sudden demise left everyone stunned.
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.