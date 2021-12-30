Most viewed Indian Hindi film on netflix haseena dilruba beats sooryavanshi top 5 list. Haseen Dilruba beats Sooryavanshi in the top 5 list of most viewed Hindi Bollywood movies on Netflix
22.3 million to Suryavanshi
Sooryavanshi has been clocked with 22.3 million hours. Remind that Sooryavanshi was released in theaters on 5 November. Sooryavanshi was released on Netflix after 6 weeks. It is also believed that if Sooryavanshi had been released directly on OTT like Haseen Dilruba, it would have become the most-watched film of the year.
Suryavanshi earned 195 crores
Along with strong action in Sooryavanshi, Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgan have also had cameos. Which became the USP of this film. Sooryavanshi has earned 195 crores at the Indian box office. Also, within four days of its release, Sooryavanshi crossed the 100 crore mark amid the corona epidemic.
mm 21.81 million
After this, the magic of Kriti Sanon’s Mimi went on at number three. Kriti Sanon played the role of mother in this. Mimi has got 21.81 million hours of stream. Kartik Aaryan’s Dhamaka has also garnered 11.37 million hours of stream by staying at No.
9.13 million to Meenakshi Sundareshwar
Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani starrer Meenakshi Sundareshwar has got 9.13 million streams. It is worth noting that Suryavanshi, which made the number 1 record among all Hindi films released in theaters this year, fell behind in terms of Netflix release.
