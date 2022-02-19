World

Most widespread drought in 9 years expected to expand

According to the seasonal outlook of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the most severe drought in nine years is forecast to spread.

Fox Weather reported Friday that the agency expects the season to be drier than average in southern California and southwest through the central and southern plains, as well as south-east along the Gulf Coast.

The Midwest, North Rockies, and parts of the Pacific Northwest are forecast to be wetter than just an average spring.

Areas of Texas that are not yet in drought are expected to experience drought throughout the spring, with further drought expected in the Florida Peninsula and Big Bend, South and Southeast Georgia, parts of Carolinas, New Jersey, East Pennsylvania and New York. Hudson Valley.

The U.S. Drought Monitor shows that 57% of continental United States droughts are moderate, severe or extreme. The other 16% are considered “abnormally dry”.

The drought will probably continue through the spring, with NOAA Reporting Only inland Pacific Northwest and parts of upper and lower Mississippi valleys are expected to experience some drought improvement over the next three months.

This drought has become the most severe drought in the Lower 48 From January 29, 2013According to data from the National Drought Mitigation Center.

In recent times Study Published in the journal Nature Climate Change, scientists have determined that the continents of the American West are now the driest in at least 1,200 years.

Scientists have expanded on a Megadroff study published in 2018, using tree rings and weather data to reconstruct soil moisture levels over time.

2000 to 2021 marked the driest period of 22 years in southwestern North America since 800 AD.

Researchers say last year’s exceptional dry soil allowed the current drought to increase and that climate change was responsible for about 42% of low soil moisture between 2000 and 2021 – as well as about 19% of last year’s soil moisture imbalance.

“Climate change is shifting baseline conditions toward an arid, slowly arid state in the west, and that means the worst-case scenario is getting worse,” lead author Park Williams, a climate hydrologist at UCLA, told the Associated Press. “That’s exactly what people thought was the worst case scenario in the 1900s. But, today, I think we need to be prepared for a future situation that is even worse.”

Burning fossil fuels is causing temperatures to rise and evaporation into the air as a result of climate change, scientists say.

Williams said the megakars would finally end in a few lucky rainy years – before another one began.

He noted that there is a direct link between drought, heat and western fires.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.


