Mostly Sunny With Freezing Wind Chills Sunday; ‘Yellow Alert’ Monday Due To Wintry Mix – Gadget Clock

By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

It’s another cold day to finish out the weekend, but with less wind it won’t feel as harsh.

Temps will reach the low to mid 30s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Wind chills will be in the 20s for most. Some more clouds will start streaming in by late in the day, but we stay dry.

With increasing clouds overnight, temps won’t fall as much. Lows will be in the upper 20s around NYC. There is a slight chance of some very spotty freezing drizzle, mainly to the south.

The CBS2 First Alert Weather Team has issued a Yellow Alert for Monday morning.

A brief period of wintry mix or scattered rain/snow showers may cause isolated slick spots early Monday, mainly after 6 a.m., before temperatures rise. Use caution since even trace amounts of ice can be slippery.

Overall, Monday will be milder with temps closer to normal… right around 40 degrees. A steadier rain arrives Monday night, mainly for locations south and east of the city as a low pressure system grazes us while passing well offshore.

Any leftover showers are exiting by sunrise Tuesday, with a seasonable mix of sun and clouds by afternoon.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!