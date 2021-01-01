Mother and son joke: How did the meaning of I love you change? – Mother Son Vinod and Vinod 2021 in Hindi
Mom – I love you baby
16 year old Golu – I love you mom
Mom – Sorry son, no money
25 years Golu – I love you Ma
Mom – Who is that witch? Where do you live
35 year old Golu – I love you mom
Mother-son, I have already said, do not marry that girl
And the best
55 year old Golu – I love you
Mother-son, I will not sign any paper
