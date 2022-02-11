Mother Honey Irani spoke about Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s marriage! Actor’s mother Honey Irani spoke about Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s marriage!

Entertainment

12 seconds ago
Also Honey Irani says that “we are not the interfering types. Shibani and Farhan are both mature,” she said, adding that they would have approved of what they wanted. Talking about Farhan Akhtar’s marriage, before that he was married to hairstylist Adhuna Akhtar, with whom he has two daughters.

Now he will marry Shibani. Film actor and producer, director Farhan will soon make his directorial debut with a road trip film titled Jee Le Zara, starring Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

Shibani Dandekar is very active on social media and her bold pictures come to the fore. It is often seen that she is seen with Farhan.

Farhan and Shibani are dating for a long time but they have never hidden their relationship. Talking about Farhan Akhtar’s films, he was last seen in the film Toofan where Mrunal Thakur was seen with him.

This film was well liked. Paresh Rawal was also with her in the film. He played the character of a boxer which was liked.

