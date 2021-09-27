Mother-in-law’s reaction to Neha Kakkar’s baby bump: Neha Kakkar told this story after seeing her baby bump in the car

Neha Kakkad was trolled when she appeared with Baby Bump in a public place for the promotion of the song ‘Khyal Rakhya Kar’. Until then people didn’t even know it was part of the promotion of the song Baby Bump. Just as the fans were upset to see Neha Kakkad’s baby bump, her mother-in-law also felt that Neha was pregnant.

Neha Kakkad recently revealed this in ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. Neha had come with her brother Tony Kakkar for the promotion of her song ‘Kanta Lag’. Here Neha said that when she shared the photo of Baby Bump on Instagram, everyone started thinking that she is pregnant. Kapil Sharma also confessed to Neha that he too was deceived after seeing the picture. He also understood that Neha Kakkad is really pregnant.



Then Neha Kakkad said, ‘To be honest, when the song’ Khyal Rakhya Kar ‘came, then seeing the belly (baby bump) in it, my mother says – Son, wasn’t the good news too early?’ I said, ‘Mama, at least don’t say that. You know it all We just got married, just met.

Neha Kakkad further said that many people thought that she hastily married Rohanpreet Singh because she was already pregnant.



Last year, in December 2020, Neha Kakkad shared her Instagram account with her husband Rohanpreet Singh. In this picture, she was seen with a baby bump. Neha wrote in the caption with the picture – be careful. This post by Neha Kakkar went viral. Where fans started congratulating Neha Kakkad for her good wishes. Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet got married in October 2020.

When Neha Kakkar later shared a poster of her song made from the same picture and said that her song ‘Khyal Rakh Kar’ would be released, users got angry with the singer.