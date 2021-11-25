Mother Neetu Kapoor was very upset with Riddhima Kapoor’s antics, took a big decision in anger

Actress Neetu Kapoor has worked in many superhit films and she decided to marry Rishi Kapoor at the peak of her career. After this he made a distance from the silver screen and acting. Same is the case with his daughter Riddhima Kapoor. Neetu and Rishi Kapoor’s son Ranbir Kapoor is a big star. While Riddhima Kapoor stayed away from films. Recently, Riddhima reached ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ with her mother Neetu Kapoor. Here he shared many interesting anecdotes.

Referring to Riddhima’s habits, Neetu Kapoor had said, ‘Riddhima is very careful about some things. He feels that everything has to be perfect. Due to these habits, I got troubled many times. When she used to go to school, she used to come to me to tie her braid. I couldn’t even open my eyes early in the morning, but it needed everything to be perfect. Once it made me braid my braid tight and loose again and again. I did not like this habit at all, so I got my hair cut in anger.

Daughter wanted to share Ranbir’s number: Riddhima had told, ‘I never thought that I should give Ranbir’s number to my friends or anyone. But once my daughter had to contest election in school so she thought so. He had also told me that distributing Ranbir’s number in school would get him votes, but I immediately stopped him from doing so. Because it was not right at all. After this he also listened to me and did not do so at all.

Rishi Kapoor’s decision to leave: Responding to the question, Neetu Kapoor said, ‘I have written this in the book as well that in these 37 years there was a moment every day, when I used to think that enough is enough. Now I am leaving.’ On this matter, Rishi Kapoor quipped, ‘Hey when. But there are so many good things in them that sometimes I make up my mind to stay with them even if I don’t want to.