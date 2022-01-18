Mother Of 19-Year-Old Killed At East Harlem Burger King Seeks Tough Sentence For Alleged Shooter – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Kristie Nieves, the mom of Krystal Bayron Nieves, stated Monday she’s in search of a tricky sentence for the person accused of capturing and killing her daughter at a Burger King in East Harlem.

Police stated an armed robber entered the restaurant, stole $100 and shot the 19-year-old cashier on January 9.

Driver Charged After 15-12 months-Outdated Woman Struck, Killed By Faculty Bus In Brooklyn Hit-And-Run

Winston Glynn was arrested and charged with homicide days later.

Distant Possibility Returning To NYC Colleges As Omicron Continues To Gasoline Nationwide Spike In COVID Circumstances

Nieves stated Glynn ought to keep behind bars.

“This particular person took my life. I don’t need him out of jail once more, ever once more,” Nieves stated by means of a translator.

Mayor Adams Says Lowering Crime In New York Metropolis A Precedence At Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration

Nieves referred to as for safety to be put in each quick meals restaurant. She stated she additionally works at a quick meals restaurant and is scared to return.