Mother of 4-year-old found in freezer said she was always handcuffed, endured months of abuse from suspect



A Las Vegas woman whose son was found dead in a freezer on Tuesday says she endured months of torture at the hands of her boyfriend, who was arrested and charged with the boy’s death.

Las Vegas police officers arrested Brandon Lee Tosland, 35, when the woman secretly instructed her daughter to give a note detailing the abuse to her teacher, who then sent it to law enforcement. The note further explained that the woman was not allowed to see her 4-year-old son whom she had seen last December, before her body was found.

Stephen Stubbs, a lawyer representing the woman, whose name will not be shared by Gadget Clock Digital because she was sexually abused, said she had endured months of physical, sexual and emotional abuse and Tosland told her she would kill her son and her 7-year-old. Older girl if she leaves him.

“There was never a time when his daughter was with him that he was not locked in a room, bound or handcuffed,” Stubbs said of the woman. “He never had a chance to run with his daughter.”

The attorney said children were also abused at home.

“The mother was physically, sexually and emotionally abused,” Stubbs said. “The children were physically and emotionally abused and most of the time separated from their mothers.”

According to an arrest report, Tosland said he shared with his mother that the boy had died “and said he would not be allowed to see his body because he would lose his freedom,” Cars.

The attorney said the woman met Tosland through her late husband, the father of her children, who died in January 2021. Two months later, she and her children moved to Tosland, which “slowly and systematically” dominated the house.

