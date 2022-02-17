World

Mother of Hunter Biden’s child testifies in financial investigation

12 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Mother of Hunter Biden’s child testifies in financial investigation
Written by admin
Mother of Hunter Biden’s child testifies in financial investigation

Mother of Hunter Biden’s child testifies in financial investigation

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

His mother Hunter Biden The three-year-old daughter testified before a federal grand jury investigating the president’s son’s finances.

The Daily Mail reports that Robert Biden, 30, has become the latest to testify in response to a subpoena issued by a judicial inquiry into Biden’s finances.

Hunter Biden

Hunter Biden
(Randy Holmes via Getty Images)

Hunter Biden, former Biden ally invested in Chinese company Communist Party, NBA affiliated with China

Roberts testified before a grand jury in President Biden’s home state of Delaware on Tuesday, refusing to speak to reporters after leaving court.

Biden is providing child support to Roberts until November 2018 after a judge in Arkansas ruled that he was the “biological and legal father” of Roberts’ child with scientific certainty.

The president’s son’s finances have been the subject of a series of scrutiny in recent years, with emails leaked in a Fox Business report last month showing that Biden’s equity firm had ties to the Chinese Communist Party.

Hunter Biden Joe Biden

Hunter Beaden is the ‘biological and legal father’ of a child with a former stripper, Judge Rules

Lawmakers from both sides, including Sen. Marsha Blackburn and R. Tenn, have called for an investigation into Biden’s finances, with Attorney General Merrick Garland calling for the appointment of a special counsel to investigate Biden.

“The Attorney General should immediately appoint a special council to investigate Joe and Hunter Biden’s business dealings with the Communists.” ChinaBlackburn said earlier this month that Joe and Hunter had long been involved in Beijing and had benefited from a shady business deal with the CCP.

READ Also  tibet leader Geshe Dorji Damdul said china see dalai lama as biggest enemy

Biden initially denied being the father of a child born in August 2018, claiming in a 2021 memoir that he had “no recollection” or “encounters” with Robert that led to the birth of their child. She later agreed to provide child support for childbirth, a move Roberts’ attorney praised at the time.

Hunter Biden

Hunter Biden
(Randy Holmes via Getty Images)

In January 2020, Roberts’ attorney, Clinton Lancaster, said, “She’s finally getting the job done right and she should be paid.” Support until November 2018. And he’s going to pay the attorney’s fees and costs. “

#Mother #Hunter #Bidens #child #testifies #financial #investigation

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  vs-ausw-smriti-mandhana-deepti-sharma-plays-well-with-bat-jhulan-goswami-pooja-vastrakar-bowls-well-to-take-2-wicket-each - INDW vs AUSW: Bowling After Batting Strong performance of India in India too, did this feat for the first time against Australia

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment