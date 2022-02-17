Mother of Hunter Biden’s child testifies in financial investigation



His mother Hunter Biden The three-year-old daughter testified before a federal grand jury investigating the president’s son’s finances.

The Daily Mail reports that Robert Biden, 30, has become the latest to testify in response to a subpoena issued by a judicial inquiry into Biden’s finances.

Roberts testified before a grand jury in President Biden’s home state of Delaware on Tuesday, refusing to speak to reporters after leaving court.

Biden is providing child support to Roberts until November 2018 after a judge in Arkansas ruled that he was the “biological and legal father” of Roberts’ child with scientific certainty.

The president’s son’s finances have been the subject of a series of scrutiny in recent years, with emails leaked in a Fox Business report last month showing that Biden’s equity firm had ties to the Chinese Communist Party.

Lawmakers from both sides, including Sen. Marsha Blackburn and R. Tenn, have called for an investigation into Biden’s finances, with Attorney General Merrick Garland calling for the appointment of a special counsel to investigate Biden.

“The Attorney General should immediately appoint a special council to investigate Joe and Hunter Biden’s business dealings with the Communists.” China Blackburn said earlier this month that Joe and Hunter had long been involved in Beijing and had benefited from a shady business deal with the CCP.

Biden initially denied being the father of a child born in August 2018, claiming in a 2021 memoir that he had “no recollection” or “encounters” with Robert that led to the birth of their child. She later agreed to provide child support for childbirth, a move Roberts’ attorney praised at the time.

In January 2020, Roberts’ attorney, Clinton Lancaster, said, “She’s finally getting the job done right and she should be paid.” Support until November 2018. And he’s going to pay the attorney’s fees and costs. “