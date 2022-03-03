World

Mother of slain Burger King cashier sees alleged killer for first time in court

12 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Mother of slain Burger King cashier sees alleged killer for first time in court
Written by admin
Mother of slain Burger King cashier sees alleged killer for first time in court

Mother of slain Burger King cashier sees alleged killer for first time in court

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

The mother of the slain Burger King cashier broke down in tears on Thursday when she first saw her daughter’s alleged killer. New York City Court rooms, such as prosecutors, have released new details about the crime.

“She cried, she couldn’t speak. It was emotionally devastating for her,” said civil lawyer Sanford Rubenstein, who represents the bereaved mother Christy Nives.

Mother of Slain NYC Burger King Cashier Requests Help to Resolve City’s Crime Crisis

He sat with Nivas in the gallery during Winston Glynn’s sentencing in the Manhattan Supreme Court for allegedly shooting and killing his daughter, Crystal Baron-Nivas, 19, during a robbery at a Harlem food store.

Winston Glenn has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a Burger King employee

Winston Glenn has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a Burger King employee
(NYPD | Fox Nation’s “Crime Story with Nancy Grace”)

Prosecutor Daphne Euran said shortly before the Jan. 9 murder, Glenn, 30, changed into a black suit inside a subway station, wore a ski mask, and walked around a fast-food restaurant for half an hour before an employee entered through the gate. At about 12:30 am

He allegedly whipped the store manager and a customer with a pistol before demanding to open the Bayron-Nieves register. He stole about $ 100 from the first register before ordering the second to open. When he said there was no cash in it, Glenn took a step back, complaining, and exploded in his chest, hitting his lungs and heart, Euran said.

Krystal Bayron-Nieves, 19 January 9, was shot dead during a robbery while working at Burger King.

Krystal Bayron-Nieves, 19 January 9, was shot dead during a robbery while working at Burger King.
(Courtesy of Christie Nives)

READ Also  Hochul proposes waiving retiree income cap, accelerating cerfitication amid NY teacher shortage

He returned to the same subway location, changed his regular attire, dropped a cellphone he had stolen from the manager, and opened it, according to prosecutors. The next day, he threw the clothes he was wearing at the time of the alleged murder into a dumpster.

Glenn, who was released on bail, pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and other charges before Justice Laura Ward on Thursday.

Surveillance video captures suspect in NYC Burger King shooting

Glenn was a former employee of the Harlem franchise and did not know Bayron-Nieves, an ambitious model who had been working there for only three weeks. The alleged killer, who has a long rape sheet, was living in a homeless shelter, police said.

Crystal Baron-Nives, 19, was shot while working at Burger King during a robbery.

Crystal Baron-Nives, 19, was shot while working at Burger King during a robbery.
(Courtesy of Christie Nives)

Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg issued a statement Thursday expressing his condolences to the victim’s family and saying his office would focus on gun crime.

“Although we can never bring [Bayron-Nieves] Going back, or filling the hole left in the heart of his loved one, this allegation brings us one step closer to ensuring justice for him and his family, “Bragg said.” New York City is in a gun crisis, and dealing with such an important Gun crime with justice is a top priority for my office. “

Baron-Nives was not scheduled to be on Saturday night, his mother told Gadget Clock Digital earlier. “She didn’t feel well but her manager told her to come in,” Nives said.

The teenager was afraid to work late shifts due to the number of homeless people in the location and the lack of security, her mother said.

READ Also  Voting Battles of 2022 Take Shape as G.O.P. Crafts New Election Bills

“It’s a nightmare that I never thought I would have to live, and I never thought it would happen in America,” Nives told Gadget Clock Digital.

Rubenstein says he is preparing a wrongful death lawsuit against Burger King.

#Mother #slain #Burger #King #cashier #sees #alleged #killer #time #court

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Dog who survived decapitation attempt up for adoption

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment