Mother of slain Burger King cashier sees alleged killer for first time in court



The mother of the slain Burger King cashier broke down in tears on Thursday when she first saw her daughter’s alleged killer. New York City Court rooms, such as prosecutors, have released new details about the crime.

“She cried, she couldn’t speak. It was emotionally devastating for her,” said civil lawyer Sanford Rubenstein, who represents the bereaved mother Christy Nives.

He sat with Nivas in the gallery during Winston Glynn’s sentencing in the Manhattan Supreme Court for allegedly shooting and killing his daughter, Crystal Baron-Nivas, 19, during a robbery at a Harlem food store.

Prosecutor Daphne Euran said shortly before the Jan. 9 murder, Glenn, 30, changed into a black suit inside a subway station, wore a ski mask, and walked around a fast-food restaurant for half an hour before an employee entered through the gate. At about 12:30 am

He allegedly whipped the store manager and a customer with a pistol before demanding to open the Bayron-Nieves register. He stole about $ 100 from the first register before ordering the second to open. When he said there was no cash in it, Glenn took a step back, complaining, and exploded in his chest, hitting his lungs and heart, Euran said.

He returned to the same subway location, changed his regular attire, dropped a cellphone he had stolen from the manager, and opened it, according to prosecutors. The next day, he threw the clothes he was wearing at the time of the alleged murder into a dumpster.

Glenn, who was released on bail, pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and other charges before Justice Laura Ward on Thursday.

Glenn was a former employee of the Harlem franchise and did not know Bayron-Nieves, an ambitious model who had been working there for only three weeks. The alleged killer, who has a long rape sheet, was living in a homeless shelter, police said.

Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg issued a statement Thursday expressing his condolences to the victim’s family and saying his office would focus on gun crime.

“Although we can never bring [Bayron-Nieves] Going back, or filling the hole left in the heart of his loved one, this allegation brings us one step closer to ensuring justice for him and his family, “Bragg said.” New York City is in a gun crisis, and dealing with such an important Gun crime with justice is a top priority for my office. “

Baron-Nives was not scheduled to be on Saturday night, his mother told Gadget Clock Digital earlier. “She didn’t feel well but her manager told her to come in,” Nives said.

The teenager was afraid to work late shifts due to the number of homeless people in the location and the lack of security, her mother said.

“It’s a nightmare that I never thought I would have to live, and I never thought it would happen in America,” Nives told Gadget Clock Digital.

Rubenstein says he is preparing a wrongful death lawsuit against Burger King.