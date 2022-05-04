World

Mother’s Day 2022 Gift Guide: 15 Gifts Under $50

1 day ago
Mother’s Day 2022 Gift Guide: 15 Gifts Under $50

Are you still looking for a Mother’s Day gift that won’t break the bank? We’ve got you covered with this Mother’s Day 2022 gift guide featuring products $50 and below. From a custom book that depicts your mom as the superhero she already is to an essential bathtime wine holder, these gifts are sure to be loved by your mother or mother figure and be a light(er) on your wallet.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Localish and ABC’s Owned TV station sites. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABC Localish. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.

1. Custom Super Mom Book – $35.00

It’s a bird! It’s a plane! Nope, it’s just mom! Honor your heroic, hardworking, multitasking mom with a personalized superhero story filled with humor and love.

Image credit: Uncommon Goods.

2. Nod Pod Sleep Mask – $34.00


Help mom get some much-deserved shut eye under this lightly weighted, supersoft fleece sleep mask designed to alleviate stress and anxiety.

Image credit: Nod Pod

3. Everywhere Belt Bag – $38.00


Designed for the mom on the go, this stylish belt bag will hold all her essentials and keep them dry with its water-repllent fabric.

Image credit: lululemon

4. DIY Mochi Ice Cream Kit – $34.00


For all the mochi moms out there, this DIY mochi ice cream kit will help make irresistible ‘scream spheres nestled inside sweet, chewy-gooey rice cake pillows’.


Image credit: Uncommon Goods

5. Mother’s Day Tea-for-One Set – $34.00


For the mom who starts her morning with a cup of tea, show her how much you care with this charming tea set she’ll reach for morning after morning.

Image credit: Anthropologie

6. Nola Gold Stud Earrings in Iridescent Drusy – $50.00


Petite, polished, with just enough sparkle, these studs will make the perfect addition to your mom’s jewelry collection.

Image credit: Kendra Scott

7. Fenty Skin Travel Size Start’r Set – $43.00


Gift your trendy mom this travel skin care kit by Rihanna. It includes a travel-size mini makeup remover-cleanser, toner-serum, and sunscreen-moisturizer.

Image credit: Sephora

8. Literature Candle – $32.00


For the mom that loves a good book, these literature-inspired candles will make a novel gift she’s sure to love!


Image credit: Uncommon Goods

9. Roku- $38.92


For the mom who’s obsessed with her shows, this Roku Express 4K+ Streaming Player will help her stream all of her favorite shows in brilliant 4K picture and vivid HDR color.

Image credit: Roku

10. Bathtime Essentials Wine Holder – $38.00


For the moms who believe bath time is a ritual, this bathtime essentials wine holder will suction to your tub’s wall to give vino its own space.


Image credit: Uncommon Goods

11. Star Seeker Printed Pajama Set – $37.80 – $54.00


Get mom some pajamas that are both cozy and stylish. This soft brushed jersey pajama set is the perfect upgrade gift for bed.


Image credit: Bloomingdales

12. World Traveler Hot Sauce Gift Set – $49.99


For the mom who loves to add a little spice to her meal, this hot sauce gift set is filled with 15 exotic flavors from around the world!

Image credit: Thoughtfully Gourmet

13. Soaking Salts – $24.00


Pamper your mother with this handmade epsom salt soak that will allow your mom to sink deep into a moment of restoration.

Image credit: Well Kept

14. Electric Tabletop S’mores Maker for Indoors – $20.99


Bring your favorite campfire experience right to your kitchen with this indoor s’mores maker. Serve up the perfect s’more year round with this set that includes a serving tray with compartments & 4 roasting skewers/fondue-style forks.


Image credit: Sharper Image

15. A Dozen Reasons I Love You Mom – $40.00


Count the ways you love your mother with this handcrafted, customizable collection of reasons why you love her. Choose from over 50 different options, from the heartfelt (You taught me to be me) to the hilarious (The teenage years. Enough said.), to create a container filled with a dozen heart-shaped wooden messages that are tailored just for your mom.

Image credit: Uncommon Goods


