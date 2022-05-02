Mothers rallying to recall LA DA George Gascon say he ‘does not care about victims’; DA defends reforms



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Three mothers in the Los Angeles area who have lost their children to violent crime have told Gadget Clock they are pressuring Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon to step down because he does not care about the victims.

“I think he’s sympathetic to every criminal out there and not with us. What have we done?” Imelda asked Hernandez whose son, Christian David Silva, had been shot dead in February 2020.

“What does he think we’re going to do to him if we’re sitting across the table?” He continued. Why doesn’t he want to listen to us?

Organizers of the recall campaign say Gascon’s policies should be “soft on crime” and “expelled” to keep society safe. The campaign announced last week that it had collected 350,000 signatures. About 567,000 are required by the July 6 deadline.

La Da George Gascon is causing ‘disaster and mayhem’, withdrawal efforts will be a ‘photo finish’, Deputy Da says

Hernandez told Gadget Clock that he had attended two virtual meetings with Gascon, but said he had “just read from a prompter.”

Gascon has faced a second withdrawal attempt since taking office in December 2020. The 2021 effort failed to collect enough signatures within the filing deadline to go to the polls.

Hernandez, who worked on the first withdrawal attempt, has since moved to Orange County, where he is assisting District Attorney Todd Spitzer in his re-election campaign. Spitzer’s campaign slogan is #NoLAinOC.

“We have to have a kind of law and order,” Emma Rivas told Gadget Clock. “George Gascon doesn’t just think about hunting.”

Rivas’ son, Christopher Beasley, was shot dead in 2016 when he was 25. Rivas has since been a board member of the Los Angeles Chapter of Parents of Mardard Children.

He said he regretted voting for Gascon in 2020.

“I have the regrets of the voters,” Rivas told Gadget Clock. “I’m ashamed because I didn’t do my research.”

He often attends gascon recall rallies.

“I’m here because I’m sorry to vote for you,” he told Gadget Clock. “But now that I have a chance to remove you, I’m doing just that.”

Since taking office in December 2020, Gascon has issued a number of guidelines that have come under scrutiny.

Some include ordering his deputy district attorneys to stop seeking redressal of grievances, which could significantly increase the length of imprisonment, not seeking the death penalty and prevent prosecutors from charging juveniles as adults regardless of the severity of the charges.

Gascon’s office defended his actions and his support for the victims in a statement to Gadget Clock.

“Increasing the safety of the community and assistance to victims is one of Gascon’s top priorities,” the statement said. This includes strengthening the Victim Service Bureau and seeking harsher punishments for serious crimes. “

“This is exactly the false dilemma between reform and caring for the victims – this is a lie,” the statement continued. “Justice should be about accountability and healing, not politics.”

During the campaign, Gascon responded to a ballotpedia survey by stating that “LA County deserves a more effective and progressive DA that enhances community security without making our communities more captive.”

“I think it’s very important that people understand when a DA is running for office, and he says ‘reform’ and ‘progressive’ and ‘science and data’, be careful, because he’s not for you, he’s not for the public, Said Rivas.

Another victim’s mother, Anna Estevez, told Gadget Clock: “Gascon” doesn’t see the cause of the trauma, pain and destruction of losing a child. “

Estevez’s 5-year-old son, Armagedd Andresian Jr., was murdered in 2017 by his father, her ex-husband.

Estevez told Gadget Clock that Gascon was “a criminal, and I sincerely disagree with his philosophy.”

Hernandez said, “What’s happening in LA County. I don’t want it to happen in your county, if you still have a civilized county.” “Don’t be afraid to think differently about how you can change your community and your city.”

Estevez told Gadget Clock that removing Gascon would not immediately solve Los Angeles crime problems.

“With public support, I believe we can reduce crime,” he said. “I believe we can have a safe community.”