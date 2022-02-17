Mothers vaccinated against COVID during pregnancy may reduce risk of infants being hospitalized with COVID-19



According to a new study by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), mothers born vaccinated against COVID-19 during pregnancy have a lower risk of hospitalization due to the virus in their unborn children.

The study found that children under six months of age were 61% less likely to be hospitalized if their mothers received the 2-dose COVID-19 vaccine, according to the report.

The CDC recommends that mothers who have been vaccinated after receiving the vaccine are more likely to have immunity against the virus after being vaccinated, the report said.

“The CDC survey reaffirms the additional benefits of the COVID vaccine for pregnant mothers: protection of the newborn up to 6 months of age,” said Dr. Michael Nimroff, senior vice president and executive director of the Ob / Gyn service for Northwell Health. New York. He was not part of the study.

According to the CDC report, from July 2021 to January 2022, researchers studied 379 newborns under the age of six months at 20 different children’s hospitals in 17 states. Mothers who have not been vaccinated.

The study also found that 88% of COVID-19 infected babies admitted to the intensive care unit were born to unvaccinated mothers. The mother of one child who died during the study was not vaccinated, the report’s authors noted.

The Food and Drug Administration has not approved the COVID-19 vaccine for children under five.

This represents a potential problem for children under six months of age whose public health agency says they are at risk of life-threatening complications from Covid-19 infection, such as acute respiratory failure, the study noted.

“Covid vaccination during pregnancy has been recommended for some time due to its safety during pregnancy as well as the significant risk of COVID infection for both the mother and her developing baby,” said Nimroff, also chairman of the Ob / Gene Department at North Shore University Hospital in Long Island, New York and Long Island Medical University. The center told Gadget Clock.

Last year, the CDC officially recommended the COVID-19 vaccine for pregnant women. Health experts told Gadget Clock research that pregnant women infected with Kovid-19 are at serious risk of complications and death.

“While it is very understandable that pregnant women are concerned about having something foreign in their body, women must understand that it is worse to be cowardly during pregnancy,” said Dr. Aaron Glatt, an infectious disease specialist and chairman of the department. Medicine at Mount Sinai South Nassau on Long Island.

“There is no evidence to suggest that COVID-19 vaccination is dangerous during pregnancy, but several studies have documented that getting COVID-19 during pregnancy can be fatal,” added Glatt, who also serves as the head and spokesman for Infectious Diseases. Infectious Diseases Society of America.

The CDC report noted that “safety was higher in children who were vaccinated by their mothers after pregnancy” and that more research was needed to compare vaccinations before and during pregnancy.

The CDC report further states that pregnant women, who are breastfeeding and who are trying to conceive, should be up to date with the COVID-19 vaccine.