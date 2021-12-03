motihari mgcu center running in kitchen store room without faculty

Mahatma Gandhi Central University started functioning in Motihari five years ago. Today the situation is that even the exact address of its center is not known. Centers are running only on the website. Upon detection, only the board and the empty room are visible.

A central university was started five years ago today in Motihari, Bihar. During the last one year, this university has started looking deserted as if the program of studies has stopped in it years ago. Centers for courses ranging from Ambedkar and Gandhi to Yoga and Cyber ​​Security are no longer available even by searching. Somewhere in Motihari’s ‘Mahatma Gandhi Central University’, a warehouse was made into a center by putting a board on it, and somewhere the kitchen store was declared an office.

The establishment of Mahatma Gandhi Central University (MGCU) was approved under the Parliament Act 2014 and this university was started in 2016. It was started in a campus of 24 acres and in four rented premises. 120 teachers were appointed in this. 1300 students were admitted out of which 350 were research scholars.

Most of the centers still do not have faculty. An investigation by ‘The Indian Express’ revealed that there are five centers that run from the teachers’ offices. He works as a Center Coordinator. At the same time, in October this year, three centers were started which do not even have basic facilities. There was no arrangement for even furniture to sit here.

Center for Public Policy Education

This center, named after Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, was inaugurated last month. An empty 10×10 kitchen was used for this. It does not have a separate coordinator or faculty till now. School of Education Coordinator Ashish Srivastava said that there will be inter-disciplinary research here, so there is no need for a separate faculty right now. When asked about the location for the centre, he said, “I can only give information about the educational activities.”

Kashi Prasad Jaiswal Hindu Study Center

This center was also inaugurated a month ago in a room of 10×10. It is mentioned on the website but the room allotted in its name is completely empty. Its coordinator Vishvas declined to comment.

A skill development center was also started in an 8×10 room but no specific information could be found about it. The room is completely empty. The coordinator of MMM School of Commerce declined to comment.

Let us tell you that all these three centers are in the rented campus of the university. It is known as Mahatma Buddha Complex. It is located right next to the main campus and was rented out in October for Rs 4 lakh per month.

Three such centers, whose address is not known

There are at least three centers which do not have any physical address. These include Maharishi Patanjali Center for Yoga and Ayurveda Studies, Gandhi Shodh Kendra and Pravasi Study Center. When the coordinators of these centers were contacted, they either did not consider it appropriate to pick up the phone or avoided commenting.

The Bharat Vidya Kendra, built under the Faculty of Humanities and Languages, operates from a one-room office, which is the office of a teacher. This room is also shared by two teachers. Its coordinator Prasoon Dutt Singh said that soon a separate place will be available for this. In this regard, VC Sanjeev Kumar Sharma and Proctor Pranveer Singh were mailed twice but their reply was not received.