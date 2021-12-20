Motion poster of Anupam Kher’s ‘The Kashmir Files’ is out now, actor dedicated the performance to his father | Anupam Kher’s motion poster from ‘The Kashmir Files’ released, the actor wrote – ‘This performance is dedicated to his father’

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s much-loved film ‘The Kashmir Files’ is making a splash across the US, a month before its worldwide release. After garnering praise for his previous critically acclaimed film ‘The Tashkent Files’, which won the coveted National Award earlier this year, Zee Studios and writer-director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri have come together to present another hard-heating film. collaborated again.

‘The Kashmir Files’ is scheduled to release in cinemas on January 26, 2022. Living up to its title, ‘The Kashmir Files’ is a true story, based on video interviews of the Kashmiri Pandit community with the first generation victims of the Kashmir genocide.

It is a heart-wrenching narrative of the pain, suffering, struggle and trauma of Kashmiri Pandits and questions eye-opening facts about democracy, religion, politics and humanity.

The makers have released the first motion poster of one of the main characters of the film portrayed by veteran actor Anupam Kher. Playing the role of Pushkar Nath Pandit, a retired professor of philosophy, Anupam Kher’s character hails from Srinagar along with his son, daughter-in-law and two grandchildren. On the fateful night of 19 January 1990, he has to flee Kashmir and what happens next is the crux of the story.

I have



#TheKashmirFiles

in my performance my father



#pushkarnath

Dedicated to G. For me this is not the film but the truth of kashmiri pundits which has been kept hidden from the world for more than 30 years. But now this truth will come in front of all of you on 26 January 2022.#RightToJustice #pushkar pic.twitter.com/mzuEwe3xAX — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher)



December 20, 2021

One of the key features of the poster is Anupam’s beautiful voiceover, showing his character how Kashmir has always been known as the land of rishis, sages and sadhus.

Written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the drama stars Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Pallavi Joshi, Bhasha Sumbali and Chinmay Mandlekar in stellar roles.

Produced by Zee Studios and Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, ‘The Kashmir Files’ written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri is scheduled to release in cinemas on January 26, 2022.

Story first published: Monday, December 20, 2021, 13:43 [IST]