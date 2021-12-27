Motion poster of Sharda Pandit played by Bhasha Sumbali from ‘The Kashmir Files’ released! Motion poster of Sharda Pandit played by Bhasha Sumbali from ‘The Kashmir Files’ released!

After launching an eye-catching motion poster featuring important characters portrayed by Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumar and Chinmay Mandlekar, the makers of the much awaited ‘The Kashmir Files’ have now released yet another interesting poster of Bhasha Sumbali. Playing the role of Sharda Pandit, Bhasha Sumbali plays Pushkar Nath Pandit’s daughter-in-law and mother of Shiva and Krishna. After losing her husband in the violence in Kashmir, Sharda is the force that holds the family together.

Living up to its title, ‘The Kashmir Files’ is a true story, based on video interviews of the Kashmiri Pandit community with the first generation victims of the Kashmir genocide. It is a heart-wrenching narrative of the pain, suffering, struggle and trauma of Kashmiri Pandits and questions eye-opening facts about democracy, religion, politics and humanity.

After garnering praise for his previous critically acclaimed film ‘The Tashkent Files’, which won the coveted National Award earlier this year, Zee Studios and writer-director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri have come together to present another hard-heating film. collaborated again.

‘The Kashmir Files’ is scheduled to release in cinemas on January 26, 2022. Written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the drama stars Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Pallavi Joshi, Bhasha Sumbali and Chinmay Mandlekar in stellar roles.

Story first published: Monday, December 27, 2021, 16:38 [IST]