Moto E32 launched price 149 euro specifications features sports triple rear camera android 11

New Delhi

Motorola has been continuously launching new budget smartphones for the past few months. The Chinese company has now launched its new phone Moto E32 in Europe. Hole-punch display has been given in the handset. Motorola’s new handset comes with 5000mAh battery. Let us tell you that the Moto E32 is an upgraded variant of the Moto E30 launched in November last year.

Moto E32 Price

The price of Moto E32 in Europe has been kept at 149 Euro (about Rs 12,000). This price is of 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant. This phone is currently available for purchase in select European markets including Spain and Germany. The company has made the handset available in Slay Gray and Misty Silver variants.

Moto E32 Specifications

In Motorola’s new smartphone, the company has given a 6.5-inch HD + display, which has a resolution (720×1,600 pixels). The aspect ratio of the screen is 20: 9. The refresh rate of the screen is 90Hz. The octa-core Unisoc T606 processor has been given in the handset. Moto E32 smartphone has 4 GB RAM. Android 11 OS is available in Moto E32 whereas the company had given Android Go Edition in the last Moto E30.

Talking about photos and videos, triple rear camera setup is available in it. For selfie enthusiasts, the handset has an 8-megapixel front camera with an aperture F / 2.0 lens. On the rear, there is a triple camera setup with 16 megapixel primary with aperture F / 2.2, 2 megapixel depth with aperture F / 2.4 and 2 megapixel macro lens with aperture F / 2.4.

The storage of the Moto E32 smartphone can be expanded up to 64 GB via microSD card. For connectivity, the handset has 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS / A-GPS, USB Type-C and 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone also has a fingerprint sensor on the side. Apart from this, users will also get Face Unlock feature in this phone for security. Accelerometer, ambient sensor and proximity sensor are available in this Moto phone.

To power Motorola’s Moto E32 smartphone, a 5000mAh battery has been provided, which supports 18W charging. The dimensions of the handset are 163.95×74.94×8.49 millimeters and weighing 184 grams.