Moto G Pure Features: Great Preparation! Motorola is bringing the new smartphone Moto G Pure, specifications revealed – Moto G Pure specifications appear to have been spotted on the Zeebench listing.

Motorola is preparing to launch its new smartphone. The Moto G Pure is featured on the benchmarking website Geekbench. Some of the specifications of the smartphone have also come out from the GeekBench listing. Moto G Pure can be an entry level phone. Last month, the phone appeared on Wi-Fi Alliance, TUV and REL Canada certification websites, in addition to the US FCC certification site. The listing reveals the smartphone’s battery capacity, software information and the model number of the upcoming smartphone.Double Blast Offer! Thousands of savings when buying a Mi 11 Lite, replace it for free if the screen is broken or damaged

The GeekBench list was first made public by MySmartPrice. The Moto G Pure scored 135 in single-core on the GeekBench and 501 in the multi-core tests on the GeekBench. This Motorola phone has a 2 GHz MediaTek Helio G25 processor. The listing shows that the phone will come with 3GB RAM and Android 11 features. Looking at the specifications, it looks like it will be a budget smartphone.

Jio 4G smartphone! JioPhone Next Sale from September 10, you can ‘buy’ for just Rs.500, every detail

Last month, the Moto G Pure was listed in REL Canada, revealing the model number of the upcoming phone. The phone number was listed with the model number XT2163-4. The same model number for the Moto G Pure was listed on the US FCC and Wi-Fi Alliance certification. This list confirmed the availability of Android 11 OS in the phone. According to the TUV listing, the smartphone can pack a 4000mAh battery with 10W charging support. These lists were first reported by MySmartPrice.

In addition, the Moto E20 smartphone recently appeared in the GeekBench list. The phone was codenamed Aruba and may feature 1.61 octa-core Unisok processor, 2GB RAM and Android 11. The Moto E20 scored 1,467 points in the single-core test and 4,621 points in the multi-core test.