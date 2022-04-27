Moto G52 smartphone with 50MP camera launched in India priced under Rs 15000 Know Offers – Moto G52 smartphone with 50MP camera launched in India, priced under Rs 15,000; Know Offers

Motorola has introduced its new smartphone in the Indian market. Motorola has fixed the starting price for the Moto G52 at less than Rs 15,000. This phone is the Moto G51 5G upgrade version and comes with 90Hz pOLED display, triple camera setup and dual stereo speakers. Apart from this, Dolby Atmos and Snapdragon sound technology has been given in this phone.

Moto G52 comes with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC and 6GB of RAM. It can be paired with 128GB of onboard storage. The Moto G52 smartphone competes with the Redmi 10 Power, Oppo K10 and Realme 9i.

Prices & Offers

The starting price of Moto G52 is Rs 14,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB variant. Its 6GB + 128GB model variant costs Rs 16,499. The Moto G52 comes in Charcoal Gray and Porcelain White color variants. Its sale will start on May 27 in Porcelain White colors Flipkart and select retailer shops.

Talking about the offers, an instant discount of Rs 1,000 is being given to HDFC credit card users on the Moto G52. On the other hand, Jio users can claim up to Rs 2,549, along with Rs 2,000 cashback on recharge and a discount of Rs 549 on annual Zee5 subscription. Flipkart will also offer EMI option on the Moto G52.

Moto G52 Specifications

The Moto G52 smartphone is powered by Android 12 and comes with a 6.6-inch Full HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) pOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate. The display comes with a hole punch design with a touch sampling rate of 360Hz, DCI-P3 color gamut and DC dimming. Under the hood it is powered by Snapdragon 680 SoC with Adreno 610 GPU and can be paired with 6GB LPDDR4X RAM.

On the camera front, it comes with a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor. On the other hand, its camera features are Double Capture, Smart Composition, Spot Color, Live Moto, Pro Motion and Ultra Wide Distortion Correction. For selfies, it has a 16 MP camera.