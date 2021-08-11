motorola affordable phones 5G 108MP camera 32MP selfie camera, Motorola edge 20 fusion specifications revealed ahead of launch

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion will be launched in India on August 17, but before the launch, the main specifications of this phone have been revealed. These specifications have been revealed on the Flipkart website. Along with this, Motorola Edge 20 Lite can also be launched.

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion has a quad camera setup on the back panel, in which the primary camera is 108 megapixels. It will have a 32-megapixel selfie camera and 5G support. Although this smartphone has not been revealed yet, but it will be officially revealed on August 17.

Motorola edge 20 fusion specifications

According to the information received on Flipkart, this smartphone will get a refresh rate display of 90Hz. Although the size of its display has not been mentioned, but looking at the photo, it is known that it will have a punch, which will be given a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

The MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset will be used in this Motorola smartphone, which suggests that it will be an affordable 5G smartphone. Also, in view of data security, Thinkshield will be arranged in it. This stock will work on Android 11.

Motorola edge 20 fusion camera

In this smartphone of Motorola, information about the quad function camera system has been given on the back panel. But in the photo, we will see only three cameras, whose sensors have been given information on Flipkart. The primary camera in this will be 108 megapixels, which is a high resolution sensor. Apart from this, an 8-megapixel ultra wide + macro sensor has been given. Apart from this, a depth sensor has been given.

According to the information received earlier, Motorola Edge 20 Lite, the Lite version of Motorola Edge 20 Fusion, can also be launched. This phone has a MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor and a 6.7-inch OLED display. Also 8 GB RAM can be found in it.





